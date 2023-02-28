Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Once Saved a $1.2 Billion Company From Bankruptcy With This Genius Business Idea

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock speaks to the crowd before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once saved Applebee’s floundering business during the pandemic. There’s no denying the fact that The Rock is as talented as he is shrewd. Although he isn’t a full-time wrestler anymore, he is still one of the biggest attractions in WWE. In addition, The Rock is on the list of the highest-paid actors in the world. Aside from having a storied career in wrestling and Hollywood, Johnson is a business mogul. The global pandemic in 2020 left the world as a whole in dire straits. People lost jobs, homes, and lives.

In terms of business, the hospitality industry is probably the one that took the hardest hit. America’s Applebee’s restaurant chain was on the verge of going shut until The Great One salvaged the sinking business from the wreck.

Applebee’s’ stick-to-it-iveness allowed the business to sail again and, surprisingly, better than ever. But all credit goes to none other than Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock saves Applebee’s from going bankrupt

The $1.2B dollar company was living its worst nightmare until it met its lucky charm. The Rock urged the business to sell his Teremana Tequila as a tropical beverage.

Teremana Tequila is the brainchild of Dwayne Johnson alongside, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin, and Dany Garcia. The company was founded in March 2020 during the onset of the pandemic. The Tequila brand came from the longing to deliver the highest quality of tequila to the people.

Our goal w/ @Teremana was to build a legacy brand that honors tequila tradition & culture, while serving the people. Our Award Winning Teremana has become the Fastest Growing Spirit in U.S. History 🚀🤯 Proudly, the Tequila of the People. THANK U!! dj

founder

teremana🥇🥃 pic.twitter.com/qMiQ9pGPBt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 12, 2022

In a bid to spread the “Spirit of the Earth” tequila brand, Johnson used Applebee’s as a medium. Both parties cut a deal and Applebee’s started selling the tequila under their special and exclusive Margaritas.

The most notable flavors were Strawberry, Coconut, and Blue Aloha. All thanks to The Rock, Applebee’s got back in business, and the nation got a new drink to beat the heat.

Enjoy a $7 Mana Marg featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana [email protected]’s Grill & Bar pic.twitter.com/v3cfv7qzq6 — University Mall (@UMallVT) July 30, 2021

The Rock’s cousin says his family wants him to have another run in WWE

Speaking on Insider, WWE superstar Tamina Snuka revealed that she and her family, including The Rock’s mother, want to see The Great One come back to the squared circle for one more run.

“All of us, including his mama, want him to come back,” Tamina said. “I feel like everybody wants him to return.”

Back in June 2022, The Rock gifted Tamina a house and a car out of love for her cousin. Taking to Twitter, the ten-time WWE Champion praised Tamina for being the hard-working woman that she is.

