Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reveals Hilarious Profane Reaction From Seth Rollins After He Coughed Blood in the Ring

The Shield’s debut in WWE in 2012 was nothing short of pure domination. The trio faction left nothing but destruction in their path. Week after week, the Hounds of Justice would victimize WWE superstars and legends. Everybody was on notice when Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose collectively arrived on the scene. Various WWE legends have fallen prey to The Shield’s demolition. Even The Rock was once razed to the ground by the trio. Back in 2013, The Rock was involved in a feud with CM Punk. The Brahma Bull defeated the Straight Edge superstar at the Royal Rumble and claimed the WWE Championship.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, The Great One found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of The Sheild. The three-men faction delivered their signature Triple Powerbomb on the People’s Champ. The impact from the slam got Roman Reigns immediately worried about his cousin. But Seth Rollins’ reaction was hilarious.

The Rock recalls Seth Rollins reaction after he was triple-power bombed by the Shield

In a conversation with WWE’s former writer Brian Gewirtz, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and The Rock recalled the good old days in wrestling. At one point, the ten-time WWE Champion looked back on when he was power bombed so hard that he started bleeding from his mouth.

The Rock then explained how Roman Reigns immediately checked on his cousin out of concern, but Seth Rollins had a totally opposite reaction.

Looks like we could get Rollins vs Rock at WrestleMania after this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sykjDIT7g9 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 17, 2022

“I was on Roman’s shoulders. He threw me down so hard on that mat. Busted my blood vessels, blood started coming out of my mouth. Roman looked down and was like, ‘You okay, Uso?’ And as far as I can answer, Seth was like, ‘Who gives a s**t!’ and walks away.”

Everybody in the conversation had a great laugh after learning about Seth Rollins’ reaction. However, Rollins had trouble recollecting the event as it was 10 years ago. Amused by the story, Becky Lynch then jested that Rollins would do it again at SoFi Stadium. The Rock then added that the match would conclude within 30 seconds.

Seth Rollins is set to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber. During the closing moments of the match, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory were the last two competitors left.

As Rollins was in the corner, sizing Theory up, Logan Paul entered the Chamber and took out the Visionary with a buckshot lariat. Paul further added insult to injury by delivering a curb stomp to Rollins. This allowed Theory to capitalize and retain his title.

🚨 .@LoganPaul RETURNS, HITS A BUCKSHOT LARIAT AND THEN A CURB STOMP ON SETH ROLLINS. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DVsdspqZX9 — DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 (@deonteddj) February 19, 2023

Paul and Rollins have been feuding since the Royal Rumble. In the Royal Rumble match, Logan Paul shocked the world when he eliminated the former Universal Champion.

Following the Rumble, Rollins had mean things to say about Logan Paul. The 36-year-old said something to the effect that Logan Paul does not care about the wrestling industry. At this point, it’s conspicuous that the two men will be pitted against each other at the Grandest Stage.

