“Just a sucky position for everyone” – Former AEW star says Vince McMahon or Triple H would have folded CM Punk ‘Like a Wet Nap’

The former star of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has said that Vince McMahon or Triple H might have folded CM Punk ‘like a wet nap.’

The former star of the professional wrestling company, All Elite Wrestling gave some credit to the company’s President, Tony Khan. The credits were given by the AEW star for Tony Khan’s behaviour during the media scrum after AEW All Out.

Yet, the AEW star thinks his former bosses at WWE would have acted differently. The unforgettable scrum kicked off with CM Punk opening up about his relationship with Colt Cabana. Punk, the winner of the AEW World Championship then took shots at Hangman Page and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The AEW President was sitting right next to Punk. The wrestler initially tried to speak up, but the AEW president otherwise remained mostly silent while the champion delivered his heated message.



“I do want to extend some grace to Tony, in that regard,” Fish said. “Just because I’ve been there. To be caught in that position, like he, he definitely should have reacted differently. And Hunter or Vince McMahon would have potentially folded Phil like a wet nap at that moment. Which is probably the right reaction. But in Tony’s defence, like, you know, that might just not be his like personality. So here he is at this moment, and he’s just hitched the car of his company to the back of this guy, giving him not only a lot of money but a lot of trusts, etc, etc. And you’re like, you’re kind of sh** all over that right next to me. Just a sucky position for everyone.”

