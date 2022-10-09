Watch: The Rock Recalls Roman Reigns Knocking Out a Cameraman While Shooting for Hobbs and Shaw

An old video of WWE icon The Rock shows him sharing how Roman Reigns knocked out a crew member while shooting Hobbs & Shaw.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns signed a new contract with WWE that allows him to work on a lighter schedule. Immediately, assumptions about him swapping careers and jumping to Hollywood began. Even the WWE management admitted they are open to such opportunities. But as of now, Roman Reigns hasn’t made any such move. Though, he did play a cameo in The Rock’s Hobbs & Shaw movie while recovering from Leukemia.

However, while rehearsing an action scene for that movie, the Head of the Table nearly killed one of the camera operators. The Great One posted a video on Instagram where the cousins could be seen talking about the incident.

The Rock shared how exactly Roman Reigns prepared for Hobbs & Shaw

A behind-the-scenes video posted by The Great One himself demonstrates what exactly happened on the sets of Hobbs & Shaw. The Rock stated that they were rehearsing an intense action scene, and the guidelines were simple. Both The Rock and Roman Reigns had to take their clubs over their heads, and just pretend to throw them.

Because there were a lot of crew members around, they were strictly asked not to throw the clubs for real. But, Reigns, with tiny experience in acting, ended up throwing it for real and injured a crew member named, Lukasz Bielan.

The Rock recalled when he turned around, a cameraman was knocked out on the ground. And Roman Reigns, standing alongside his cousin, expressed how bad he felt after doing that. He stated he apologized to the person many times but still felt guilty.

Thankfully everything was fine, and the crew member did not suffer any major injury. But the incident did become a big laugh for everyone there.

The two brothers might be fighting each other in the WWE ring very soon

Well, it has been over a year since the rumor of The Rock vs Roman Reigns started. Plus, when WWE announced that WrestleMania 39 is going to Hollywood, they grew stronger. But still, nothing is official as everything depends on the availability of The Great One. But, if The Rock manages to find a window and appear, it will be the biggest WWE match in recent years.

Two brothers, one who once ruled the ring and is a Hollywood megastar now, and the other is currently on the top in WWE. In short, the seeds for a feud are already there. All WWE needs to do is find a way to make the dream match happen.

