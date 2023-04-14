Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Hollywood Agency Though He Was Delusional For Having Dreams Of Surpassing a $350M Worth Actor’s Stardom

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson left WWE and embarked on his Hollywood journey with big size and even bigger dreams. But, his aspirations were viewed as delusions of grandeur by others. Initially, he was asked to cut down his size and stop going to the gym. And then, he was laughed at when he stated that he wanted to have a career bigger than Will Smith’s. But, DJ did not conform to Hollywood’s standards.

Instead, Hollywood conformed to him. It goes without saying that The Rock is one of the most successful personalities in WWE and Hollywood alike.

Interestingly, his Hollywood career started off through a rocky road, just like his WWE career. However, The Great One eventually found his breakthrough. His resilience substantiates his unparalleled success in different fields.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was made fun of when he told Hollywood that he wanted a career bigger than Will Smith’s

Will Smith was undoubtedly one of the most successful actors two decades ago. Although his reputation has been marred since the infamous slap incident at the Oscars, he still is a household name in Hollywood. When The Rock made it to Hollywood, he was represented by an agency responsible for launching the WWE icon in Hollywood.

During a speech at an L.A. Lakers event, The Walking Tall actor revealed he was mocked for his dreams of achieving more than Will Smith. According to The Rock, the agency looked at him like he had “three heads”.

“Will Smith is my boy but at that time I sat down with the agency that I was with, and they said what do you want to accomplish? I said, I want to accomplish the world, I want the world and I want Will Smith’s career, but I want to do it bigger and better. And they looked at me like I had three heads. And they were like, Umm, yea, okay.”

While others thought it was inconceivable, Johnson proved his worth as time passed. Today, Dwayne is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

With a net worth of around $800 million, Johnson has surpassed Will Smith in terms of affluence. Will Smith’s estimated net worth is around $350 million. However, Will Smith is considered to be more versatile when it comes to acting.

How did Dwayne Johnson react to Will Smith’s infamous slap incident?

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Dwayne John and Kevin Hart were asked their thoughts on how they reacted when they heard about Will Smith’s slap controversy.

Hart started off by stating that he was as surprised as everybody else. He also added that he was glad that the incident was behind them and that there was no reason to rehash it.

Kevin Hart stated, “I don’t think there’s a reaction. I think it’s the same as anybody else. You know it’s a shocking moment. One is unfortunate, it’s something I’m glad that is now behind, just our, I know both parties, so I’m glad that it’s over and I’m glad that the conversation is dying right.”

Johnson stated “when that happened I was in Hawaii. And then my phone started blowing up. And I didn’t believe it when my phone was blowing up and the first person I called was Kevin. I was like, man, let’s talk about this.”

Dwayne Johnson agreed with Hart and added when he first heard about it he was in Hawaii. Both legends refused to comment any further on the incident. Unlike others who heap criticism on Will Smith, Johnson and Hart had nothing negative to say.

