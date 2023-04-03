Video: Paul Heyman Hilariously References CM Punk All Out Outburst During the Post-WrestleMania 39 Media Interaction With Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman, in a way, played a major part in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2. His distraction at a crucial moment helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed Title against Cody Rhodes. It shouldn’t be a surprise because whenever the going gets tough for The Tribal Chief, the Wiseman always steps up. However, while doing that recently, Paul Heyman indirectly talked about CM Punk and last year’s post-All Out controversy in AEW.

Roman Reigns reacted to his win against The American Nightmare during the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference. Although most of the chat was about the mega event, one query was out of context. The question was so bizarre that the Wiseman had to intervene.

Paul Heyman referred to CM Punk while criticizing the media person’s intentions

During the press conference, a journalist named Nick Hausman asked Roman Reigns about recent rumors of WWE’s sale. Yesterday, CNBC reported WWE and Endeavor Group are in advanced talks, and a deal might get done soon.

Although the query wasn’t wrong, the person and platform Hausman chose were inappropriate. But anyway, Roman Reigns answered the question without giving anything controversial. The Wiseman also stepped in and blasted Nick Hausman for his intentions.

Paul Heyman insinuated CM Punk and his pipebomb at last year’s post-All Out media scrum. He stated that Hausman has a bad habit of starting problems at press conferences.

By referring to CM Punk indirectly, Paul Heyman wasn’t blaming Hausman for the 2022 post-All Out fallout though. He just poked fun at him for being partially responsible for what happened last year. As to the WWE deal, Roman claimed he knows nothing but whoever buys it, will be happy to have him.

HOLY SH*T WATCH THIS. Nick Hausman asked about the WWE/Endeavor REPORTS and PAUL HEYMAN’s RESPONSE!!!!! ALLUDES TO CM PUNK ALL OUT SCRUM!!!! #WrestleMania #WrestleMania39 pic.twitter.com/msLPz70fQT — Denise ‘Hollywood’ Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) April 3, 2023

Why was Nick Hausman getting blamed for what happened at the 2022 post-AEW All Out media scrum?

Well, there’s a reason why Paul Heyman indirectly referred to CM Punk. As a matter of fact, Nick Hausman, in a way, did make The Straight Edge Superstar lose his cool last year.

It’s a long story, but to cut it short, the whole thing starts with CM Punk and Colt Cabana. Both men used to be friends but their relationship ended between 2013 and 2014 over a lawsuit with WWE. Cabana and Nick Hausman also used to be friends. And just like The Straight Edge Superstar, Hausman is also not on good terms with Cabana now.

After Punk joined AEW in 2021, there were reports that he forced Tony Khan to move Colt Cabana to ROH. In fact, multiple dirt sheets were reporting the same thing around last year’s All Out pay-per-view.

Nick Hausman was one of the media personnel attending the post-All Out press conference last year. Unaware of the fact that Cabana and Hausman were no longer friends, CM Punk thought the latter was biased against him.

Nevertheless, that led to The Straight Edge Superstar lashing out at everyone during the post-All Out press conference. Which also resulted in him getting into a backstage fight with The Elite.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.