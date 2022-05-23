WWE Superstar John Cena spotted during EPL Game between Chelsea and Leicester City

16-time World Champion John Cena was spotted at Stamford Bridge, London, watching the Chelsea – Leicester City EPL game.

There have been several past instances when WWE superstars have attended football events to support their team. WWE superstar John Cena was recently spotted during an English Premier League game between Chelsea and Leicester City in London.

The 16-time WWE champion is currently enjoying his DCEU superhero Peacemaker’s success and is super busy with his upcoming Hollywood projects.

Fans spot John Cena watching Chelsea playing its last home game against Leicester City

WWE star turned Hollywood actor was glimpsed during the last home fixture of Chelsea Football Club at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea was going against Leicester City in their final home game this season.

Fans spotted John Cena alongside the new owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly in an exclusive director’s box. Boehly was in London to witness some live-action of the squad before the season ends.

Apparently John Cena was at the Chelsea game? pic.twitter.com/LinqHTwFlq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 20, 2022

The game resulted in a draw where both teams shared 1 goal each. The two goals scored were by Marcos Alonso and James Maddison. As of now, it is unknown why John Cena was hanging with the new owner.

Chelsea is undergoing some ownership transitions.

The 2-time UEFA Champions League winner has lately experienced some ownership changes. Club’s current owner Roman Abramovich is looking for a buyer as the British Government imposed sanctions on the Russin Business due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation.

Abramovich, therefore, had to hand over the Club to the Chelsea Foundation before eventually seeking a buyer.

Is the Cenation leader returning to WWE later this summer?

Last year, John Cena returned to WWE at the Money In The Bank PPV. The summer of Cena saw The Cenation Leader battling with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. But, Is Cena coming back this year?

Recently, while talking on the Adam’s Apple podcast, Cena discussed his future WWE plans. The 16-time champ stated that he will be completing 20 years in WWE this summer. Cena also hinted toward a possible WWE return. He said:

” I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon. So that’s a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks Batista, Randy Orton, Brock [Lesnar], we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I’m aware that that’s coming around the corner, and who knows, but it’s one of those hard truths to bear. There’s a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don’t want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don’t know when I’ll be back. But hopefully, it’s soon. I’ve been gone for too long.”

There have also been rumors that Cena will be feuding with Vince McMahon’s protege ‘Theory’ on his return. ‘Theory’ is the current United States Champion and claims to be a better champion than Cena.

