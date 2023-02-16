Elimination Chamber 2023: Date, Time, Match Card, Live Streaming Details, and More

After the historic Royal Rumble, WWE is all set to deliver another spectacle at Elimination Chamber 2023. This Saturday, WWE will be in Canada, where Sami Zayn will finally go one-on-one with The Tribal Chief. With cracks starting to form within The Bloodline, Roman Reigns’ encounter with The Honorary Uce is going to be an interesting one. Moreover, six female superstars will enter the destructive steel structure to decide the WrestleMania opponent for Bianca Belair.

At Elimination Chamber 2023, fans will also see six men fighting to win the US Title from Austin Theory. Will Vince McMahon’s protégé retain, or is someone else going to WrestleMania with the title? The show will also feature the much-awaited part-3 between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

The two heavyweights have been at each other’s throats for over a year now. Not to forget, the mixed tag team match where Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Well, storylines are red-hot, tickets sold out, and the show promises to be a blockbuster. Here’s all you need to know about this year’s Elimination Chamber:

When and where to watch the 2023 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view?

Date and Venue:

This year’s Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Fans across the US and Canada can see the event on the same date.

However, in the UK, Australia, and India, the pay-per-view will be on February 19.

Start Time:

The kick-off show will begin at 7 p.m. ET | 12 a.m. GMT | 11 a.m. AEDT. The main show will commence at 8 p.m. ET | 1 a.m. GMT | 12 p.m. AEDT.

For those who will be watching the event from India, pre-show kickstarts at 5:30 AM and the main show at 6:30 AM.

Live Streaming Details:

In The United States: The show will be available for live-streaming on Peacock.

For UK and Canada: Elimination Chamber 2023 can be streamed live on WWE Network.

In Australia: Fans can watch the show live on Foxtel/Kayo and Binge.

For Fans India: Elimination Chamber 2023 will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1(English), Sony Ten 3(Hindi), and Sony Ten 4(Tamil/Telegu). Indian fans can also stream the event live on Sony LIV.

Here’s the list of all the matches that will take place this Saturday:

So far, WWE has announced five matches for this year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show will feature two title matches, a #1 contender’s match, a singles match, and a mixed tag team match. Here’s the full list-

1) Roman Reigns(C) vs Sami Zayn: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

2) Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory(C) vs Seth Rollins vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest vs Montez Ford.

3) Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka vs Natalya vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Liv Morgan vs Nikki Cross vs Carmella.

(The winner of the match will go on to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.)

4) Mixed Tag Team Match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

5) Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley.

Nevertheless, there’s still an episode of SmackDown Live to take place before the pay-per-view. WWE could add one or two matches to the card on Friday. Though as of now, it seems Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature five matches.

