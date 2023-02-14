Will The Usos Travel to Canada for Elimination Chamber This Saturday?

WORCESTER – Roman Reigns and The Usos raise their respective championship titles in the ring during “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 06

This Saturday, WWE will fly to Montreal, Canada, to host this year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event is all set to feature a high-voltage encounter between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, some past reports claimed The Usos will miss the Elimination Chamber despite their Tribal Chief putting his Undisputed Title on the line. It was reported that the undisputed tag team champions won’t be allowed to enter Canada following Jey Uso’s DUI record.

Well, there has been an update regarding The Usos’ possible appearance at this year’s Elimination Chamber event. WrestlingBlog recently took to Twitter and provided some latest insights into the matter.

The Usos have been cleared to travel to Canada for the Elimination Chamber PPV

In the last 48 hours, new reports have emerged that claim The Usos are clear to appear at this year’s Elimination Chamber. It is being reported that Canada has allowed the undisputed tag team to enter the nation.

WrestlingBlog, in a way, confirmed the rumors by sharing the news through a recent Twitter post. In the Tweet, it mentioned the DUI history of The Usos and how they were not allowed to travel in the past.

However, it seems Canadian authorities have no issues with The Usos entering their nation. WretlingBlog also has stated that the undisputed tag team is clear to travel to Canada. Here’s what it wrote on the microblogging site:

According to multiple reports going around the USO’s has been clear to travel to Canada this Saturday, reminder they had history of DUI, and they where not allowed to travel to Canada. Reminder this past Friday Paul give the order to the Usos to stay home and watch it on TV. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 12, 2023

Considering the Tweet and other reports, The Usos seems clear to appear at the Elimination Chamber PPV. WWE can book them for the show if they want to. However, looking at the last SmackDown episode, fans will certainly have some questions.

Last week’s SmackDown Live saw The Undisputed Tag Team Champions receiving orders to stay home

On last week’s SmackDown, Jey Uso finally showed up and helped his brother defend their undisputed tag team titles. In fact, The Usos successfully retained their gold against the team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

However, during the ending moments of the show, Paul Heyman asked Jimmy Uso to stay home for next week’s SmackDown. The Wiseman was quoting the orders directly given by The Tribal Chief.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown is set to take place in Canada. Past reports believed that’s why The Usos were asked to stay home for the episode. It was WWE’s way to cover the issues they will face while traveling to the nation. However, now that they are cleared to travel, let’s see if WWE books them for this Saturday.

