Fact Check: Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Really Suing DC After The Black Adam Debacle?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson intended to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe through his Black Adam movie. In fact, a lot of money and hard work was invested in the highly-anticipated project. However, the movie didn’t live up to expectations and ended up becoming a box office failure. Later, it was also announced that the Black Adam sequel has been canceled. Recently, a trend can be seen on social media that says The Rock is suing DC.

DCEU went through a reboot last year when James Gunn and Peter Safran became the co-CEOs of DC Studios. The regime change saw movies like Black Adam 2 and Superman getting canceled. It was also believed that DC was unhappy with the box office performance of The Rock’s movie.

The news of The Rock suing DC is nothing less than a false claim

Recently, a report claimed The Rock is suing DC for what they did to Black Adam, Superman, and some other projects. It stated that the megastar intends to bring back the old DCEU.

As of now, the news has not been covered by any mainstream media platform. However, it has somehow managed to make it to the trending section of social media. This has also made many fans question the credibility of the whole thing.

In one of its recent reports, “The Comic Book Cast” discussed the trending topic and tried to dig out the truth. They totally discredited the news that The Rock will be suing DC or Warner Brothers.

According to CBC, the rumor is “absolutely stupid” and nothing but false journalism. The report noted that big studios, during the contract signing, make sure nothing like this happens in the future.

Using a few examples of Marvel Studios and DC, CBC explained how doing that won’t fare well for both parties.

The Great One Reportedly “may show up” at WrestleMania 39 but will not be wrestling

After The Rock didn’t appear at this year’s Royal Rumble, fans wondered if they see him at Show of Shows. The Great One was rumored to return and fight his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, in one of his reports, claimed the Hollywood megastar might appear at this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All. Though he also added that fans won’t see him doing any in-ring action.

He may show up. But he turned down wrestling. https://t.co/ZOmwdwNMpE — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 31, 2023

Nevertheless, it’s good to know that The Rock has no ongoing dispute with DC for what happened. It means there is a chance that he might star in one of the future projects. Though fans will be more than happy if The Great One makes it to the Showcase of Immortals.

