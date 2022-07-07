“I was told performances like that almost got me fired” – John Cena remembers stunt that almost got him fired from WWE

WWE has recently announced the comeback of John Cena. John Cena remembered a stunt that almost got him fired from WWE.

The sensation of WWE, John Cena made his comeback to WWE on the 27th of June to mark his 20th anniversary with the company.

To celebrate the comeback of one of its most celebrated wrestlers the company of WWE designated the month of June to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut. On this occasion, the legend himself sat down to re-watch the moment on a series called “WWE Playback.”

John Cena remembers a stunt that almost got him fired from WWE

Referring to the series Cena, instead of celebrating, explained how differently he could have done the things on his debut. Cena criticized his mannerisms during a backstage segment with the Undertaker. The legend showed him respect after a young Cena upset Kurt Angle in the ring. Cena wasn’t happy with how his demeanour came across. But he is content with how everything went down due to what he learned from it.

The wrestler turned actor said that the experience gave him a good learning experience and the show went on well. But, after the match, the young Cena witnessed that the audience lost interest. Cena said that when the audience starts losing interest it is better to slow down. Cena also revealed that he was been instructed by the company of WWE. John Cena said that he was told by the company that such performances would get him fired from the company.

“I was told in performances like that almost got me fired. I could see why ’cause you look at the audience, nobody cares,” said Cena.

John Cena speaks about ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics’

Cena further said that looking back, he feels grateful for the moment. He felt grateful for the reason that he debuted in such a historic arena with such an amazing performer. John Cena referred to Kurt Angle as an ‘amazing performer.’ He also said that he is grateful that the incident did not go well as he learnt a lesson from it. The ‘You can’t see me’ wrestler said that during the introduction of the character of ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics’ he was neither ruthless nor aggressive.

Cena further said, in the character, he was quite submissive, passive, and acted like a fan. He said that in that character one needs to have a personality which somebody can attach to, and everybody would have done the same thing during his introduction with The Great Undertaker.