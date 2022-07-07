Wrestling

“I was told performances like that almost got me fired” – John Cena remembers stunt that almost got him fired from WWE

John Cena WWE
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
Southampton cricket stadium boundary size: Rose Bowl Stadium boundary length
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
John Cena WWE
“I was told performances like that almost got me fired” – John Cena remembers stunt that almost got him fired from WWE

WWE has recently announced the comeback of John Cena. John Cena remembered a stunt that…