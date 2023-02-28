HomeSearch

Fans Believe Vince McMahon Is Back in Creative After WWE Confirms Brock Lesnar Versus Omos for WrestleMania 39

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 28/02/2023

Brock Lesnar entered last year’s WrestleMania holding the WWE championship around his waist. In fact, he headlined the show with Roman Reigns in a Titles Unification Match. However, since then, his credibility has continuously gone down the hill. So much so that he is not even booked properly for this year’s Showcase of Immortals. On this week’s Monday Night RAW, WWE confirmed Brock Lesnar versus Omos for WrestleMania 39.

Last week, MVP alongside “The Giant Omos” challenged “The Beast Incarnate” for a match at the Show of Shows. Moreover, they demanded an answer by this week’s RAW. Many fans believed it was just a way of keeping the real plans secret, but WWE has actually made the decision.

Fans believe Brock Lesnar versus Omos at WrestleMania 39 is a Vince McMahon doing

As soon as WWE made the match official, fans took to Twitter and expressed their anger. In fact, a fan went on to assert it’s Vince McMahon’s doing. He believes the 77-year-old is finally back in WWE Creative.

Many fans stated loud and clear that they don’t want to see Brock Lesnar versus Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Well, there’s no doubt that WWE has not built the match properly. The whole thing lacks a proper storyline and hence, the booking seems random. As for fans, some claim they will use restrooms during Brock Lesnar versus Omos at WrestleMania 39.

A user noted that if this is what WWE wanted, then what was the point of Brock feuding with Lashley throughout 2022?

In short, fans don’t approve of the decision and feel this could be Lesnar’s worst match ever. Moreover, they think WWE is destroying The Beast Incarnate by booking him like this.

They feel WWE could have booked The Beast Incarnate against The All Mighty instead of Omos

As many fans noted, Brock Lesnar has been going back and forth with Bobby Lashley since the start of 2022. WWE could have decided to do their third match at WrestleMania instead of Elimination Chamber.

Moreover, the finish of their recent match clearly indicated the feud is not over yet. So, instead of Omos, WWE could have easily put him against Lashley for the fourth time at WrestleMania 39. Even fans has the same beilef.

Nevertheless, it seems WWE feels Brock Lesnar versus Omos is a match worth booking at a show like WrestleMania. Although the decision has been made, fans have shown a unanimous disagreement. Let’s see how the management makes them invested in the match.

