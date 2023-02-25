WWE Could End Up Setting A “Bigger Match” For The Women’s Tag Team Championships At WrestleMania 39

WWE has a reputation for featuring some big-money matches at WrestleMania every year. This year won’t be any different as the creative team is building big storylines for the Show of Shows. However, there are concerns about the women’s tag team championships heading into WrestleMania 39. The prime reason for that is the lazy reign of the current champions. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky haven’t done anything noteworthy despite holding the gold for over 150 days.

Dave Meltzer, in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talked about the current situation of WWE’s tag team championships. He discussed how the management can feature the titles in a “bigger match” at this year’s WrestleMania.

WWE may book Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for the women’s tag team championships at WrestleMania 39

This week’s RAW saw Lita and Becky Lynch challenge Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. In fact, the match is official and will take place on the upcoming episode of RAW.

On #WWERaw, Becky Lynch & Lita challenged Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky for the #WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles! The match has been made official for NEXT WEEK. pic.twitter.com/5S28c5i1Cz — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) February 21, 2023

Speaking on the matter, Dave Meltzer claimed Shayna and Rousey will be in the women’s tag championships match at WrestleMania 39. Originally, they were supposed to challenge Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, but it can be turned into a more significant match.

Noting that WrestleMania is all about “marquee matches”, Meltzer felt WWE could put the titles on Lita and Becky Lynch next week. He believes these four fighting for the women’s tag team championships at WrestleMania 39 would be a “bigger match”. He said:

“WrestleMania is about marquee matches and Lita & Lynch as a team against Baszler & Rousey is a bigger match…”

🚨 Becky Lynch and Lita could win the Women’s Tag Team Championship next week on #WWERaw, rumours have indicated, setting up a “bigger match” with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39 in April. More on @GiveMeSport.https://t.co/55faSVd4Yy — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) February 24, 2023

Well, it would be a good booking decision, but nothing is official as of now. Whatever Meltzer noted on the show was just his point of view. However, things can change on the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey once made history by main eventing the Showcase of Immortals

In 2019, it was the first time in WWE history that The Grandest Stage of Them All was headlined by women. The WrestleMania 35 main event saw an epic three-way battle between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair for both women’s world titles.

Wrestlemania 35’s header will be Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair It’ll be the event’s first women’s main event pic.twitter.com/da7XCaIB62 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2019

It was also the time when “The Man” became “Becky Two Belts” and as they say, the rest is history. Though that was the last time fans saw Becky and Rousey face each other. A rematch between the two will be a money match no matter when or where it happens.

Nevertheless, if Lita and Becky win the tag team titles next week, there are chances they could defend them against Shayna and Rousey at WrestleMania 39. However, whether WWE goes with that booking or not, is yet to be seen.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.