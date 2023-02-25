HomeSearch

WWE Could End Up Setting A “Bigger Match” For The Women’s Tag Team Championships At WrestleMania 39

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 25/02/2023

Women's tag team championships at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 poster
Credits: WWE

WWE has a reputation for featuring some big-money matches at WrestleMania every year. This year won’t be any different as the creative team is building big storylines for the Show of Shows. However, there are concerns about the women’s tag team championships heading into WrestleMania 39. The prime reason for that is the lazy reign of the current champions. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky haven’t done anything noteworthy despite holding the gold for over 150 days.

Dave Meltzer, in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talked about the current situation of WWE’s tag team championships. He discussed how the management can feature the titles in a “bigger match” at this year’s WrestleMania.

WWE may book Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for the women’s tag team championships at WrestleMania 39

This week’s RAW saw Lita and Becky Lynch challenge Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. In fact, the match is official and will take place on the upcoming episode of RAW. 

Speaking on the matter, Dave Meltzer claimed Shayna and Rousey will be in the women’s tag championships match at WrestleMania 39. Originally, they were supposed to challenge Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, but it can be turned into a more significant match.

Noting that WrestleMania is all about “marquee matches”, Meltzer felt WWE could put the titles on Lita and Becky Lynch next week. He believes these four fighting for the women’s tag team championships at WrestleMania 39 would be a “bigger match”. He said:

“WrestleMania is about marquee matches and Lita & Lynch as a team against Baszler & Rousey is a bigger match…”

Well, it would be a good booking decision, but nothing is official as of now. Whatever Meltzer noted on the show was just his point of view. However, things can change on the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey once made history by main eventing the Showcase of Immortals

In 2019, it was the first time in WWE history that The Grandest Stage of Them All was headlined by women. The WrestleMania 35 main event saw an epic three-way battle between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair for both women’s world titles.

It was also the time when “The Man” became “Becky Two Belts” and as they say, the rest is history. Though that was the last time fans saw Becky and Rousey face each other. A rematch between the two will be a money match no matter when or where it happens.

Nevertheless, if Lita and Becky win the tag team titles next week, there are chances they could defend them against Shayna and Rousey at WrestleMania 39. However, whether WWE goes with that booking or not, is yet to be seen.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.

 

 

About the author
Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz is a WWE author at The Sports Rush. With more than 500 articles published, Yasser has been a part of The Sports Rush team for more than 6 months. Mixing passion with his profession, he aims to bring the world of wrestling to your screens in a unique yet simple manner. A lifelong fan of icons like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy, Yasser has been following WWE since 2004. Other than wrestling, he also loves to play and watch cricket and sometimes enjoys binge-watching a Crime Thriller series.

Read more from Yasser Ayaz