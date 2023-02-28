Female WWE Superstar Says Everyone Wants to See Her in the Bloodline

The Bloodline is turning out to be one of the greatest acts in wrestling history, and their story is yet to end. The faction consists of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and real-life cousins, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, all of whom wrestle under the watchful eyes of legendary manager Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn used to be a member of the faction and won the crowd over with his amazing work. There is one female WWE superstar who believes that there are many who want to see her walk out with the dominant stable.

Also read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Once Saved a $1.2 Billion Company From Bankruptcy With This Genius Business Idea

Apart from Heyman and Zayn, the Bloodline, as the name suggests, consists of members that are related to Roman Reigns. One such wrestler related to the Tribal Chief is Tamina. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion recently spoke about the Bloodline and her own desire to be a part of it.

Tamina says everyone wants to see her in the Bloodline

Tamina was asked by TMZ, if she would want to be part of the Bloodline. She had no hesitation stating that she would love to join her cousins, but so would anyone else. Tamina also claimed that everybody wanted to see her join the faction one day.

“I feel like everybody wants to be part of The Bloodline,” Tamina said. “So yeah, I want to be part of The Bloodline.”

Tamina praised everyone in the stable for putting in the work she did but Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa came in for special mentions.

“You know how it is,” she continued. “WWE will hit you with a surprise from the side of the face … I’m proud of that bloodline. Like Solo, this boy is doing his own thing, and he is — they are all thriving. I mean, you had Sami Zayn come in, that’s a whole other thing. It’s a family bond, but man it’s the battles, the what’s gonna come next. You never know.”

Is the bloodline headed for an implosion?

For a group that is said to be based on love for its family, Reigns seems to enjoy ruling over the members with fear. This seems to have come to bite him. Years after beating Jey into submission to work for him, his first challenger for the Universal title has started showing signs of dissent once again.

Sami Zayn has already defected from the group and has made it his mission to bring the stable down. He was last seen trying to convince Jimmy to see what Roman had done to Jey and him. However, Jimmy chose to turn a blind eye and attacked Zayn instead.

It is believed that WrestleMania will mark the end of Roman’s reign (no pun intended). But what will that mean for the rest of the group? With no titles around his waist, what will be his purpose, or the purpose of any member of the group for that matter? If Roman wins the titles back soon after losing them, then his loss will lose any meaning. But you can’t have someone call himself the head of the table and not compete for the world titles.

It will be interesting to see what Reigns’ direction will be following WrestleMania 39.

Click here for more Wrestling News