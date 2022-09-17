“Everybody was waiting for us to meet face-to-face” – WWE superstar details what happened when he met John Cena for the first time years after their real life quarrel

WWE superstar addresses his legitimate beef with the company’s top talent, John Cena.

In the world of pro wrestling, everybody loves John Cena. The sixteen-time WWE Champion is regarded to be the one who carried the weight of the company in the mid-2000s as other stellar talents like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and more departed. Cena’s popularity grew as WWE transitioned into the PG era. The leader of the Cenation became WWE’s torchbearer leading the company to its success.

John’s stardom came with a lot of struggle and hard work. Even today, he is one of the most loved and revered superstars in the history of WWE. Although there aren’t a lot of guys that would take a dig at Cena because of his healthy relations with almost everybody, The Doctor of Thugonomics genuinely had a fallout with the WWE superstar R-Truth. During the early 2000s, John and Ron(Truth) had a loud disagreement at an airport that made the news across the wrestling community.

The duo’s rift started when R-Truth left WWE for TNA in 2002. Truth’s first run with the company was between 1998 to 2002. At the time, Cena made his debut on the main roster. During a recent interview with Nothing Beats Experience, Ron Killings explained what it was like meeting Cena face to face in 2008 when he was back for a second run in WWE. Truth didn’t divulge much about what their argument was about though.

When Truth returned six years later, the locker room was very keen and eager to see how the duo would address each other.

“When I signed back to the company, Cena was the big dog and everybody was waiting for us to meet face-to-face. Everybody was waiting, knew I signed back. The boys are so crazy, man. Umaga, RIP Umaga, man, he got me to come back and even he was in the locker room. When I got to the locker room, all of the boys were sitting down just watching. Cena was in the bathroom. So, when I came in I didn’t notice. They’re all sitting there waiting. When he came in, he looked, he said, ‘We not gonna have any problems, are we?’ I said, ‘Man, hell no. I’m on your ship.”

It was then evident that both men didn’t have bad blood and let bygones be bygones.

Are John Cena and R-Truth friends now?

After mending the fences, Truth and Cena worked with each other on several occasions both as opponents and partners most notably between 2011 to 2012. Truth and Miz formed a heel tag team known as “Awesome Truth” and feuded with The Rock and John Cena. It is safe to bet that over the years their relationship improved. R-Truth had a moderately successful run in the company. He is well known to have the longest reigns as the 24/7 Champion.

With regards to John Cena, after spending almost two decades in the business and winning the WWE Championship sixteen times, he has embarked on his journey in the field of acting. Cena, arguably the most decorated WWE superstar, is doing just as well in Hollywood. He sporadically makes appearances on WWE TV whenever his schedule allows him to. The “Peacemaker” actor will reportedly return to the ring at Wrestlemania 39 in a match with Autin Theory.