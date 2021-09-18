Real Reason why Big E won the WWE Championship on RAW this Week. The New Day Member successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract this week.

Big E announced his decision to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW. In fact, the announcement was made before the show even aired. He went on to do just as he declared and beat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. While his win was almost universally praised, many saw it as a reaction to AEW beating their flagship show in the key demos.

Also read: Matt Riddle on backstage heat after saying he could beat Roman Reigns in a real fight

According to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, AEW had nothing to do with their decision to make Big E champion. Instead it was done in order to appease their networks who want the promotion to treat both RAW and SmackDown as equals.

Real Reason why Big E won the WWE Championship on RAW this Week

SmackDown has Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. They also recently had John Cena return on the Blue Brand. It is very clear that the promotion sees Friday Nights as their A-Show. After the highly successful MSG show from SmackDown last week however, the networks pressured WWE to have something equally big.

Big E was always planned to cash in on Bobby Lashley. However, it was intended to happen during the upcoming draft. But the pressure from the networks forced WWE to move it up to this week instead.

“Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said there is pressure on WWE from the networks to treat Raw and SmackDown as equal shows. Big E winning the WWE championship was originally planned for his move to Raw during the upcoming draft, but it was moved up in order to give Raw something equally big after SmackDown had such a huge show at MSG. It was not a response to AEW Dynamite beating Raw in the key demo rating.”

H/T Cageside Seats

On a related note it was reported by Fightful Select how much of the roster stuck around the TD Garden on Monday night to watch the main event and the cash-in unfold, which is uncharacteristic as many leave before the show goes off the air for other weeks. Big E is one of the most beloved members of the roster and the elation over his victory proves it.

Click here for more Wrestling News