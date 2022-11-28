“Finn ‘Weird Mask’ Balor Strikes Again”- Fans React to the Headgear Finn Balor Wore at Survivor Series WarGames

As advertised, Survivor Series WarGames 2022 was a complete action-packed event. The show reportedly grossed higher than ever. The event sold-out filling 15,600 seats. Overall, the response from the fans was great and WWE Universe is looking forward to for such huge events to play out under Triple H’s regime. The singles contest between Finn Balor and AJ Styles made a lot of noise, not just because of the action in the ring but also because Finn Balor introduced a new mask into his entrance.

After successfully abdicating Edge and taking over Judgement day, Balor has been unstoppable. His match against Styles displayed how well the two men know each other between the ropes. After a see-saw battle, Styles landed a Phenomenal forearm and picked up the victory.

Finn Balor wears a new mask: Fans react

Balor continued the trend of wearing intimidating masks during his entrance at Survivor Series as he did at Extreme Rules. Interestingly, AJ Styles joined his foe donning a mask of his own. While some fans on Twitter went to town poking fun at both athletes, others heaped praise for their looks.

What Finn sees during his entrance: pic.twitter.com/zU4mSNGZf9 — feeling ucey (@SquishySnapple) November 27, 2022

Finn Balor spikey mask > whatever he’s wearing right now. #SurvivorSeries — Nick Hernandez (@TheNicAnthony) November 27, 2022

I love this Finn Balor mask and i love that Kanye Finn Balor mask…. don’t know why I see criticism. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/gv6KWVaJQq — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) November 27, 2022

wtf is on finn balor’s face #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hZpTxdcrgO — rookie dubu plus ミ☆ (@enjxlrs) November 27, 2022

Finn ‘Weird Mask’ Balor strikes again#SurvivorSeries — Aster (@Ghrimfoam) November 27, 2022

Finn balor managed to get aj styles to put on a mask before a pandemic could — zach 🍢 (@Cantguardzach2) November 27, 2022

Where Finn Balor get these mask from 😂 #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/HhhSexgBWj — Wrestling News Updates (@WrestlingNewses) November 27, 2022

AJ Styles finally breaks his 16-months-long losing streak at premium live events

Styles’ victory at Survivor Series was indeed a long time coming. The Phenomenal One hadn’t won a match at premium live events in 16 months. AJ’s last victory was with his former partner Omos at Money in the Bank 2021 when Styles and Omos defeated the Viking Raiders and retained Raw Tag titles.

Balor and Styles capped off their rivalry in a compelling match at Survivor Series WarGames. It remains to be seen if Balor would want a rematch or just move on.

Click here for more wrestling news.