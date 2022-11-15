Was WWE Superstar Finn Balor in a Relationship With Backstage Interviewer Cathy Kelley?

The return of WWE’s lovely backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has met with a lot of excitement. Kelley is well-known as a journalist who became very popular in WWE when she began her career with the company in 2016. Her first stint in WWE had been rewarding as played many roles. She first started by hosting the promotion’s digital content. She quickly became everybody’s favorite host and also was the head of digital content.

Kelley was very soon ushered into NXT as a backstage interviewer. Cathy connected with many superstars. Along her journey, she reportedly dated Velveteen Dream and Finn Balor. Although both her relationship was short-lived, fans adored Cathy Kelley and Finn Balor as an item. She parted ways with the company in 2020 to follow her other passions.

Cathy Kelley and her relationship with Finn Balor

The former couple first met when Balor made his debut on NXT. Though the couple hadn’t publicly announced their relationship status, they were always found together at events and parties.

The chemistry between the two was enough to assume that they were a couple. Sadly, the couple broke up in 2017 for unknown reasons. Balor got married to the love of his life Veronica Rodriguez in 2019 and Cathy left the company a year later.

But what about Velveteen Dream? It emerged as if Kelley and dream started dating briefly after Kelley and Balor broke up. None of these rumors are confirmed to be true. However, as charming as Cathy is, she was once asked by a fan on Twitter to name one thing that she couldn’t do, to which she replied, “find an emotionally stable man”.

This led to speculations that both her exes were “emotionally unstable”.

find an emotionally stable man to date https://t.co/3H8N4od2jB — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 22, 2020

On October 6, WWE announced that Cathy would return to Raw as a backstage interviewer. Now that Kelley is back on Monday Night Raw, seeing her and Balor cross paths on TV will be interesting.

Will Kelley and Balor appear on the screen together again?

Now that it’s confirmed that Kelley will play the role of an interviewer backstage on Raw and Balor as the leader of the villainous group “The Judgement Day”, it is highly likely for her and Balor to share the screen for the TV.

Despite the differences in their personal lives, both Balor and Kelley are precious to the WWE Universe. It remains to be seen how things will play out backstage if Kelley ever interviews Balor or The Judgement Day.

