“Triple H Wanted to Get the Win” – Kurt Angle Explains How Triple H Ruined Survivor Series 2017

In 2017, the main event of the Survivor Series was a traditional elimination 5 on 5 tag team match between Team Raw and Team SmackDown. Team red consisted of Kurt Angle, Triple H, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman, and Team Blue consisted of Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode. Toward the end of the match, team SmackDown was left with only Shane McMahon trying to survive Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, and Triple H from Team Raw.

When Kurt and Shane squared off, Angle came very close to making Shane tap out to the ankle lock when out of nowhere, Triple H entered the ring, blindsided Angle, and hit him with the pedigree. The Game then allowed Shane McMahon to eliminate his own teammate via pinfall.

While all this took place, Braun Strowman stood confounded in his corner. Ultimately, Triple H hit a pedigree on Shane and picked up the win for Team Raw. Triple H’s actions toward his teammate explained that he wanted to be the one to pick up the victory for his team.

Kurt Angle explains why he hated the ending of Survivor Series 2017

Speaking on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled the match’s finish. According to Angle, he was dismissive of the finish as he wasn’t sure what “they were trying to accomplish”. Angle did not appreciate the move they made by making Triple H seem more important than everybody else. Angle wished for a more fruitful ending.

“I know that Triple H wanted to get the win. I understand that. But the way they did that just made it look like nobody else mattered but Triple H. And that’s not what you want to do with talent that you’re building.”

Angle further added that Strowman was left standing in his corner looking like a “complete a**hole”. After the bell, Strowman hit Triple H with two running power slams and left the ring while Triple H sought help from his wife Stephanie McMahon before making it backstage.

Kurt Angle believes nobody will remember the match in years to come

Later during the show, The Olympic Hero pointed out that the match was so insignificant that nobody will remember it in years to come. According to him, nobody was as excited after having that match as opposed to having a spectacular match where the participants high-five each other and celebrate backstage.

Kurt Angle on RAW next week and Triple H now has creative control, they have to recreate this moment. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ba9qPzyHK1 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 24, 2022

21 years ago, I suffered a concussion when the table gave way early during my World Championship triple threat match against @tripleh and @therock – you can hear the story on my newest episode of The Kurt Angle Show Podcast. Watch/listen NOW at https://t.co/DTTHhtUK0I #TAP pic.twitter.com/Mny3v7dYN4 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 22, 2021

Kurt Angle retired two years later in April 2019 while Triple H still occasionally wrestled until 2022 when he announced his retirement due to his health issues.

