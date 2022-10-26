Former WWE Champion Reveals “Substantial Amount of Money” He Demanded From Tony Khan to Wrestle in AEW

Former WWE Champion reveals “substantial amount of money” he demanded from AEW President Tony Khan to wrestle in his promotion.

AEW has housed several WWE Superstars in the past. In fact, their first ever world champion, Chris Jericho, himself is a WWE legend. All but two AEW World Champions in the history of the company have made their name in WWE.

The promotion is stacked with talented people from the indie scene and experienced heads from WWE and there was another major name that could have joined them back in 2019. However, Tony Khan balked at his steep asking price and the move never materialized.

Kurt Angle reveals “substantial amount of money” he demanded from Tony Khan to wrestle in AEW

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside a wrestling ring. It is no surprise that TK wanted him in his promotion. The AEW President would have known that the Olympic Gold Medalist wasn’t going to come cheap. However, he wouldn’t have expected him to be so expensive.

Speaking on the latest episode of his ‘Kurt Angle Show podcast’, Angle revealed that he wanted 3 million for 10 matches.

“It’s gonna have to be a substantial amount of money too. I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match.”

It’s quite obvious why Tony Khan and Kurt Angle failed to reach an agreement. A prime Kurt Angle would have been worth every cent. However, to pay that much for a recently retired Kurt Angle who was no longer the wrestling machine he once was, was a risk he was not willing to take.

AEW makes the list of Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List

The Tony Khan led wrestling promotion has been included in Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List. This list recognizes companies leading on social action, sustainability, inclusivity, and fun.

Khan lauded the achievement and spoke about how for the first time in two decades, wrestling fans finally had a legitimate and competitive alternate to WWE.

AEW was founded in 2019. It has since established two weekly shows in Dynamite and Rampage along with a few more YouTube shows.

They also have several special episodes and Pay Per View events.

Tony Khan also purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year and has been pitching a separate show for it. All in all, the promotion has done a lot of rights since its inception and barring a few hiccups, it doesn’t seem like they’re slowing down any time soon.

