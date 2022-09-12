Former WWE World Champion in Tears While Getting Snapped by the Paparazzi

A recent viral video shows WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali busting into tears while interacting with the media.

Dalip Singh Rana, a.k.a The Great Khali, is undoubtedly the biggest Indian name to ever step foot in the WWE ring. The 7’1″ heavyweight became an overnight sensation when he confronted The Undertaker on his debut on SmackDown. However, the former WWE star has been all over the internet recently, but not for what he did in the ring.

Although The Great Khali has been absent from the WWE ring for a long time, he still is a popular celebrity on social media. Be it his comment section or memes on him, the former world heavyweight champion often finds himself trending. But recently, Khali was seen emotional and in tears.

Former WWE superstar The Great Khali in tears while talking to paparazzi

Last month, memes of Khali surfaced all over social media where the Hall of Famer could be seen in tears. The video saw The Great Khali getting emotional while talking to the media folks. In fact, the former world champion was visible wiping tears while entering the building.

At first, Khali seemed cheerful while facing the cameras. But, when a journalist asked about his 50th birthday plans, the Hall of Famer could not control his emotions. Although the reason is yet unknown, seeing Great Khali emotional and in tears, did come as a surprise to everyone.

what made Khali Sir cry? pic.twitter.com/mrFKUTdM5A — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 12, 2022

Nonetheless, despite all the memes and trolls, many fans took to social media to express their compassion and sympathy. The Great Khali may not have wrestled in WWE since his 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble appearance, but he has cemented himself as a Hall of Famer. The Indian-born star was inducted into the class of 2021.

The Punjabi Playboy defeated 20 superstars to win the world championship

The Great Khali’s decade-long run with WWE is filled with memorable matches against legends like John Cena, Batista, And The Undertaker. The Hall of Famer was the first Indian to sign a full-time contract with WWE in 2000. Not to forget his size which easily puts him among the biggest athletes to ever wrestle in WWE.

However, he has just one world title win under his belt which came in 2007. Khali won a 20-man battle royal to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the July 20 episode of SmackDown.

Anyway, considering his absence from the WWE ring, it appears The Great Khali is done with wrestling. Though he has made some occasional appearances. Khali made a surprise entry at the 2018 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble and then last year during his HOF induction. Well, let’s hope, the 7’1” heavyweight once again appears on WWE tv sometime in the near future.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.