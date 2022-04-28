““If you compare them you’re an idiot of the highest order” – MVP blasts fans that compare Omos to “awful” WWE Hall of Famer

MVP blasts fans for comparing Omos to “awful” WWE Hall of Famer and called them “an idiot of the highest order.”

In a recent turn of events, WWE manager MVP joined forces with ‘The Giant Ninja’ Omos on Monday night Raw. The former United States Champion took to Twitter, Juxtaposing Omos with WWE Hall Of Famer ‘The Great Khali’. Both men are of almost the same stature.

After Wrestlemania 37, where Omos was defeated by ‘The Almighty’ Bobby Lashley in a singles contest, The former Tag Team Champion united with MVP who double-crossed Bobby Lashley on The episode of Raw. Taking to his social media, MVP criticized The Great Khali and stated that he cannot be compared with the likes of Omos. He claimed that Omos has a ton of potential and that Khali was awful.

“If you compare the not so “Great” Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you’re an idiot of the highest order. I’ve been in the ring with both of them. I’m an expert in this craft. Khali was AWFUL. Omos has HUGE potential. Watch how I move…” tweeted MVP

Omos is predicting another feud with AJ Styles

On the podcast Out Of Character, The Giant Omos expressed that another feud with AJ Styles could be emotional for him. Both superstars have a history together and have tremendous respect for each other. The former tag team champions have chemistry working together which is quite similar to that of the Jerishow.

The duo has had a tag title reign together in the past when they beat The New Day. Friends became foes after Omos turned his back on Styles and they both slugged it out in the ring in a singles match. Omos picked up the victory that night on Raw.

“I am excited for that. That’s going to be a lot of fun. But also, that’s going to be emotional for both of us. “Omos said. “I try not to get choked up thinking about it because I really have genuine love for that guy.”

Considering the disparity in size, Aj Style’s athleticism in the ring colliding with Omos’s feats of strength will be a match that the fans will relish. Not to mention, their history with each other will add more spice to the storyline.

