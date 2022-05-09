“He ain’t no Roman Reigns” – NBA Legend Charles Barkley Name-Drops Roman Reigns On Inside The NBA, Paul Heyman Reacts

During a recent post-game show for the NBA legend Charles Barkley mentioned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been on a different level since Wrestlemania 38 where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title unification match. The Undisputed WWE Universal champion has been acknowledged everywhere, whether he is on RAW on SmackDown.

NBA legend Charles Barkley name-drops Roman Reigns on the show

During the Inside the NBA on TNT telecast Tuesday night, a fan tweet was displayed on the screen from a fan account named Mr. Perfect. So, when the panel read off the tweet, Barkley noticed the Twitter handle and thought that Mr. Perfect is alive. He also mentioned the name of Roman Reigns and even used his catchphrase. Barkley said:

“Is that Mr. Perfect? Is that Curt Hennig? I remember him, he was a hell of a wrestler. He ain’t no Ric Flair or Rock, or Chris Jericho or Roman Reigns, but he was great.”

Charles Barkley thinks Mr. Perfect is still alive and he’s a huge Roman Reigns fan 😂😂😂😂 I hope Inside The NBA never ends pic.twitter.com/Y21UebCACU — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022

Barkley did not stop there. When the host Ernie Johnson tried to get Barkley to get back and talk about the ongoing NBA Playoffs, the NBA legend came up with Roman’s catchphrase. While mimicking The Head of the Table, the basketball legend said:

“You better acknowledge me!”

It looked like NBA Legend Charles Barkley did really acknowledge the Tribal Chief of WWE.

Paul Heyman reacts and calls out the NBA legend for imitating Roman Reigns

Although The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has not responded yet, the comment caught the attention of his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman. Heyman reacted to the clip of the NBA Legend name-dropping Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman took a shot at Barkley for imitating The Tribal Chief and tweeted the clip with the caption saying:

“Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s #TCC Wednesday … #TribalChiefCrush #Wednesday … To wit, I offer you #CharlesBarkley living out his masturbatory fantasies of being @WWERomanReigns … ACKNOWLEDGE … THAT!!!”

Roman Reigns has not defended the title on RAW or SmackDown since WrestleMania 38. It was assumed that The Head of the Table would defend his Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash. But it seems that WWE is holding off on the Roman vs. McIntyre singles bout for one of their forthcoming premium live events.

Currently, Roman Reigns (alongside The Usos) is booked to face the team of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match at Wrestlemania Backlash.

