“It’s weird, but I guess they’ll probably go back to Reigns vs Lesnar” – Is WWE planning to renew The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar feud again?

Dave Meltzer recently noted that WWE could rekindle the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar feud as they will need credible opponents.

This year’s Showcase of the Immortals saw the end of the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar Feud in a Title Unification Match. The Tribal Chief became the Unified WWE Universal Champion and now holds both the WWE and Universal Championship.

Although at WrestleMania 38, it seemed that the years-long rivalry between the two giants came to an end. Yet, recent reports suggest otherwise.

Dave Meltzer explains why WWE could go with the Roman Reigns-Lesnar feud again

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE has to host four big shows from July. Meltzer also noted that The Head of the Table will require believable opponents for Premium Live Events like SummerSlam and the Saudi Arabia show.

He further indicated that WWE might have to go for Roman vs Brock again because of the lack of top card stars. Meltzer said:

“You got July the second, you got July 30th, you got September the third and you got Saudi in October. So four major major events. It’s weird, but I guess they’ll probably go back to Reigns vs Lesnar at some point too. Just because they don’t have anything else.”

Presently, Reigns has without a legit opponent to defend his championships. As of now, The Tribal Chief of WWE seems to be going through a drought of worthy challengers. The Bloodline leader will need credible contenders for premium live events like SummerSlam and the Saudi Arabia show.

If not Brock, then who could possibly be the best opponent for Roman Reigns

Since his defeat against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38, Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to make a return at the Money In The Bank in July. But if the reports are believed to be true, Brock may not have to wait that long for a rematch against Roman Reigns.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 official poster #MITB pic.twitter.com/5ymwbi0dYY — Pro Wrestling Dome (@pwd_offl) March 14, 2022

WWE will also be holding a significant event in Cardiff this September. It is believed that the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre will probably face Roman Reigns on that show. But, nothing is confirmed yet. Nevertheless, the Bloodline leader will still need major challengers for SummerSlam and the Saudi Arabia show.

Whether you like it or not, the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar feud will always be a money-maker event for WWE. Although WWE has gone with this rivalry far too many times, it will still fill stadiums with the crowd. So eventually, if WWE books both the superstars against each other at some point, it should not be a surprise.

Meanwhile, leaked clips from the next SmackDown tapings suggest that Roman Reigns will be facing Drew McIntyre at the next premium live event Wrestlemania Backlash.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.