Conor McGregor Deemed ‘Wannabe’ as He Aims to Dethrone Roman Reigns After UFC Parent Endeavor Plans WWE Takeover

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has had his WWE aspirations against antagonist Roman Reigns shut down by the Tribal Chief’s manager Paul Heyman.

Conor McGregor is back on the prowl for more accolades. The former two-weight world champion has an impending bout against Michael Chandler in the offing for late 2023.

McGregor however, has apparently set his sights on another endeavour. The Irishman took to Twitter to provide a glimpse of what the future could hold, in the aftermath of Wrestlemania 39.

To the dismay of McGregor, the Notorious one was quickly shut down by Paul Heyman. The manager of the WWE champion, made things beguiling in his response to the 34-year-old.

Paul Heyman brands Conor McGregor a Roman Reigns ‘wannabe’

The main event of the second night of WrestleMania 39 saw reigning and undisputed WWE and Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, defend his throne. The victory, in turn, will see the Tribal Chief continue his 900+ day tenure of clinging on to those titles.

In light of the conclusion of WrestleMania, McGregor made an intriguing tweet last night. He posted a photo of him holding the UFC title on one shoulder and the WWE title on the other. Alluding to the fact that he would make the jump across the river to the wrestling spectrum.

Unfortunately, the Notorious one’s aspirations were shut down just as quickly by wrestling pioneer Paul Heyman. Heyman labelled McGregor a ‘wannabe’ of his ‘client’, Roman Reigns.

Heyman said: