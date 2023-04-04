HomeSearch

Conor McGregor Deemed 'Wannabe' as He Aims to Dethrone Roman Reigns After UFC Parent Endeavor Plans WWE Takeover

Anujit Vijayakumar
Published 04/04/2023

Conor McGregor Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Conor McGregor
Credits: Twitter

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has had his WWE aspirations against antagonist Roman Reigns shut down by the Tribal Chief’s manager Paul Heyman.

Conor McGregor is back on the prowl for more accolades. The former two-weight world champion has an impending bout against Michael Chandler in the offing for late 2023.

McGregor however, has apparently set his sights on another endeavour. The Irishman took to Twitter to provide a glimpse of what the future could hold, in the aftermath of Wrestlemania 39.

To the dismay of McGregor, the Notorious one was quickly shut down by Paul Heyman. The manager of the WWE champion, made things beguiling in his response to the 34-year-old.

Paul Heyman brands Conor McGregor a Roman Reigns ‘wannabe’

The main event of the second night of WrestleMania 39 saw reigning and undisputed WWE and Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, defend his throne. The victory, in turn, will see the Tribal Chief continue his 900+ day tenure of clinging on to those titles.

In light of the conclusion of WrestleMania, McGregor made an intriguing tweet last night. He posted a photo of him holding the UFC title on one shoulder and the WWE title on the other. Alluding to the fact that he would make the jump across the river to the wrestling spectrum.

Unfortunately, the Notorious one’s aspirations were shut down just as quickly by wrestling pioneer Paul Heyman. Heyman labelled McGregor a ‘wannabe’ of his ‘client’, Roman Reigns.

Heyman said:

“. @TheNotoriousMMA is a @WWERomanReigns wannabe!!!

@wwe @ufc @TheMacLife”

. @TheNotoriousMMA is a @WWERomanReigns wannabe!!!@wwe @ufc @TheMacLife https://t.co/rb5DpXIZ9Z

— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2023

McGregor didn’t take too kindly to the words. And in lieu, provided a fiery response at the expense of Heyman.
The Notorious one said:
“Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places.”
Given the news that UFC’s parent company Endeavor is in advanced talks to purchase the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), it has been speculated that McGregor’s actions were pertinent to the sale.
Conor McGregor previously berated the wrestling profession and admonished its stars a few years ago. He was in disbelief at how stuntmen from a scripted sport were smearing the name of actual fighters.
Since then, the striking connoisseur has had a change of heart regarding the profession. He has professed his curiosity about the sport, through fellow Irish wrestler Becky Lynch.

Endeavour’s purchase of WWE

It was reported last night by Consumer News & Business Channel (CNBC) that UFC’s parent company are in talks to purchase the WWE. The proposal would see the UFC and WWE be combined to operate as a publicly traded company.
The balance in authority would see a shift. Endeavour is expected to own controlling interest with a 51% share of the company. In contrast, WWE and its shareholders will retain 49% of the ownership.
Apart from this, there are no other changes expected to take place when it comes to designations. The deal is expected to be announced as early as tonight.
