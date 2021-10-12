“He’s got the showmanship but nothing else” – Former WWE Champion throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo for being too soft

Former WWE Champion throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo for being too soft. The Manchester United player was called out for having no physicality.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular sportsmen in the world today. The Manchester United Star is considered one of the best players to ever kick a football. However, WWE Superstar Sheamus disagrees. The former WWE Champion had a lot to say regarding the Portuguese International and made no bones about his feelings towards him.

During a recent conversation with BT Sport, Sheamus, who is an avid Liverpool FC supporter, did not hold back when speaking about Ronaldo, who plays for Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United. Sheamus agreed that Ronaldo was one of the best players of the last decade but called him out for always seeking the camera before adding that he wouldn’t last too long in the squared circle.

“Is Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not, he’s not. But he’s definitely a world-class player and one of the best that’s been in the last decade.”

“But even if he scores a penalty he’s all about the camera mate, you know what I mean? Shirt off, ‘Where’s the camera?’ Even if he scores a penalty. I’m not knocking the guy or hating on him, but he knows exactly what he is doing.”

“He wouldn’t last five seconds in the ring. He’s too soft, he’s too soft bro. Those players that go down when the wind blows or a blade of grass hits their shin, they wouldn’t last two minutes.

“I mean he’s got the showmanship but nothing else. He’s got no physicality, that’s what I mean.”

