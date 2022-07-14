“He does such a good job” – William Regal names the greatest seller of WWE

The current Manager of AEW, William Regal recently termed a wrestler of WWE as the greatest in-ring seller in wrestling history.

Regal, on his podcast, said that the greatest seller or the reactor in the entire industry is The Undertaker. Speaking about The Deadman, Regal spoke about Undertaker’s defeat to Shawn Michaels. Complimenting for his commitment Regal said that The Undertaker does such a good job. In the arena of WWE, The Undertaker is counted among one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The wrestler announced his retirement in the recent past from his active wrestling career.

The matches that Regal referred to took place during the event of WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26. During the event, Michaels ended up costing Undertaker the World Heavyweight Championship. Shawn Michales hit him with a Sweet Chin Music and allowed former rival Chris Jericho to get the win. Both the wrestlers, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels competed in a No Disqualification match for 24 minutes until Undertaker was able to put Michaels away.

Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the year 2022

Shawn Michaels stayed retired until the year 2018. Later he teamed up with former tag team partner, Triple H. To take on The Undertaker and his storyline half-brother, Kane, at Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia. The team of Michaels and Triple H defeated the Brothers of Destruction. Triple H at the same time suffered from a torn pectoral muscle during the match.

Following his 30-year career with WWE, The Deadman, Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the year 2022. The career of one of the greatest wrestlers of WWE spanned three decades. The Undertaker made his debut in the year 1990 at the Survivor Series. He wrestled the last match of his career in 2020 at WrestleMania 36 night one. On his final appearance as the wrestler, he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

The Undertaker won the WWE Title three times, the World Heavyweight Championship four times, and the Tag Team Championships six times alongside different partners such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Big Show, The Rock, and Kane while being associated with the company of WWE.