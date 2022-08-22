“I wish it would’ve happened” – Goldberg reveals why he never faced Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently opened up about why WWE never booked him against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Bill Goldberg has wrestled many dream matches in his decades-long pro wrestling career. Be it veterans like The Undertaker and Bret Hart or current superstars like Roman Reigns, the veteran has done it all. However, there is one dream match that fans could never see happing in WWE. Da Man has never faced Steve Austin in his entire career.

Recently, the Hall of Famer appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast where he opened up about the famous topic. Goldberg gave his opinions as to why he never wrestled the Texas Rattle Snake.

Goldberg says his finishers were not safe for Steve Austin

While speaking on the show, Da Man opened up on a lot of questions regarding his WWE career. The Hall of Famer expressed his desire to face the Texas Rattle Snake and admitted that he would have taken the offer with both hands. However, Goldberg explained why that could never happen. The veteran revealed that Austin had neck issues, and his finishing move would have injured him more.

Da Man explained how both spear and JackHammer were not safe, and nobody took that risk. Goldberg noted that Austin’s safety was the prime reason why that match never happened. He said:

“There’s no question that I wish it would’ve happened. That was the match to have. Why it never happened, I think 90% of the reasoning behind that was [Steve Austin’s] neck issues and my finishing moves…”

Well, Goldberg has often been criticized for being stiff in the ring. In fact, Bret Hart has called him the most unsafe wrestler. During the show, the Hall of Famer also shared his side of the story.

The veteran expresses how he sees Bret Hart’s continuous criticism

During WCW’s Starrcade pay-per-view in 1999, Goldberg hit Bret Hart with a kick that became the reason for his retirement. The veteran has often blamed Da Man for ending his in-ring career and done so in a very harsh manner.

While speaking on the same show, Goldberg once again addressed the beef and stated that was an accident. The Hall of Famer claimed that he has apologized so many times to the Hitman. But, now he is done justifying himself. Goldberg stated that he always prioritizes his opponent’s safety while wrestling him in the ring. What happened was unfortunate and he will take that to his grave.

Nevertheless, although Goldberg may never wrestle Steve Austin, he can still be a part of many dream matches. Considering his popularity in Saudi, fans might soon see Da Man making his return to WWE.

