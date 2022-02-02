“He is very highly touted” – Booker T says RAW Superstar could become world champion in WWE

Booker T says RAW Superstar could become a future world champion in WWE one day and is highly touted as such in the company already.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was all praise for former United States Champion Matt Riddle going so far as to tout him as a future world champion in the promotion. Since his move to the main roster from NXT, Riddle has constantly been in the spotlight and has excelled in whatever has been asked of him.

He won the US Championship at Elimination Chamber last year. He later teamed up with Randy Orton to add the RAW Tag Team Championships in his collection. On his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T addressed rumors that Riddle was supposed to win the Royal Rumble this year and spoke of the bright future he saw for the Raw Superstar.

Booker T says RAW Superstar Matt Riddle could become world champion in WWE

“I don’t know how true that is (that Riddle was originally supposed to win the Royal Rumble). Riddle is highly touted; I must say he is very highly touted as far as perhaps being future world champion in WWE one day. Me, personally, when I read it, I wasn’t shocked or surprised or anything like that. I go, ‘Yeah, I could see that happening.'”

Riddle participated in the recently concluded Royal Rumble and was in the last 5. He was eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar. With Orton’s appearance becoming limited now may be the time for him to venture on a solo career once again.

His first task will be facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship match inside the Elimination Chamber. Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Austin Theory and Seth Rollins will also take part in the match.

