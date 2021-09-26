“He knows he can put me in any situation” – Drew McIntyre talks relationship with Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre talks relationship with Vince McMahon. The Scottish Warrior was the WWE Champion for most of the pandemic Era.

Drew McIntyre has had one of the most interesting careers in the WWE. The Scottish Warrior went from being “The Chosen One” to a joke character in a matter of few years before being released from the company. A man on a mission, McIntyre proved himself around the world before WWE came calling once again.

McIntyre won the NXT Championship during his time in the Black and Gold brand before moving to the main roster. Once back, he finally fulfilled his destiny by winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 36. He was entrusted with the title during one of the toughest periods WWE has had to endure and the two time champion came out smelling like roses.

During an exclusive interview with Inside The Ropes, McIntyre revealed that he has been learing from every encounter with Vince and believes that he has earned his trust in the time since.

“The opportunity to have more one-on-one time with the boss, if you’re involved in more significant segments, and obviously opening RAW most weeks, having long matches, I would get the chance to be in his office a lot more so it was awesome in the sense of building a relationship which is important in any job, to have a relationship with your boss, especially WWE. And also learn.

“Every time I was in there, it’s always something he would say, I’d be like, ‘Wow, of course!’ I’m trying not to sell it but a light bulb just went off. It’s something obvious to him, but not obvious to myself. So I got to learn a lot during that period, but also start building that trust with him where he can trust me to go out on television and know my character. And if I feel something, go in in that direction.

And also outside the ring, you know, interviews and representing the company. Building that trust during that time, that was very important to me to keep doing that. I feel like I’ve done it to a significant degree now that he knows he can put me in any situation, and trust me to represent the company and knock it out of the park.”

McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion. He still has enough time to add more reigns to his collection before he calls time on his career; after which he is certainly heading into the WWE as a first ballot Hall of Famer.

