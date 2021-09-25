“I couldn’t fathom now being a part of The Shield” – Big E discusses being considered for Roman Reigns’ role in The Shield

Big E discusses being considered for Roman Reigns’ role in The Shield. They are now the WWE and Universal Champions on RAW and SmackDown respectively.

The Shield made an immediate impact upon their arrival. New Day on the other hand, received a less than positive response upon their arrival. In the years since, however, both groups have achieved tremendous success in the WWE with several title reigns between them.

Also read: Chris Jericho reveals Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames

There was a chance however, that the groups could have ended up looking a lot different than they do now. Roman Reigns debuted with the Shield as their enforcer but for a while Big E was being considered for that role instead. Big E went on to become Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee’s bodyguard before moving on to New Day alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Big E discusses being considered for Roman Reigns’ role in The Shield

While speaking to Cincy360, the WWE Champion discussed almost getting a spot in The Shield. Big E stated that it may have been fun but at this point, it is unfathomable to him and believes that it worked out well for everyone involved.

“I think it worked out the best for all of us. I couldn’t fathom now being a part of The Shield. I’m sure it would’ve been fun. I’m sure it would’ve been enjoyable. I think it was really best for Roman to be in that role as the big dude, the enforcer of that group. That dynamic wouldn’t have felt the same with me being there. It’s hard to fathom that almost a decade ago that for one brief moment I was considered as a possibility to be in that group.”

Big E acknowledged that his path to the top with the New Day was much longer than the ones taken by Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Reigns but remained grateful and reiterated that it was for the best.

“My route was definitely a longer one. It was a longer one getting to the accomplishments that those guys had years ago. But I’m glad for the more difficult journey. We would have not had the New Day if I was a member of The Shield. The Shield would’ve felt different. I think it all worked out for the best.”

Click here for more Wrestling News