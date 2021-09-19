“He was a big help in this” – Gable Stevenson says Brock Lesnar played a big role in his decision to sign with WWE

Gable Stevenson says Brock Lesnar played a big role in his decision to sign with WWE. The Olympic Gold Medalist also added that he wanted to pave his own way.

Olympic Gold medalist Gable Stevenson has signed with the WWE. He follows in the footsteps of Kurt Angle who also joined the WWE after winning an Olympic Gold Medal. The 21-year old however, was influenced by one of Angle’s most well known wrestling rival to join the promotion.

In a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Stevenson revealed that he had been talking with Triple H and Brock Lesnar and it was the latter who gave him some guidance in regards to a potential pro-wrestling career which ultimately led to him pursuing a career with the WWE.

“Besides talking to guys like Lesnar and Triple H and such, I haven’t actually talked to another collegiate wrestler in WWE….[Brock] was a good part [of the decision] because the Brock Lesnar path, like we talked about, he started with WWE and went to the NFL and made it to the final stages of being on the team, then went to UFC. So, I mean the Brock Lesnar route is helpful for me, and I want to pave my own way and have my own destiny. He was a big help in this, and it was cool that he gave me some guidance.”

Both Lesnar and Kurt Angle have had very succesful careers with the WWE and there is no reason why the 21-year old can’t emulate their successes. Even Lesnar sees something in the young olympian considering he actually took time to train with him.



