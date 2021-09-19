Were Vince and Linda McMahon on the Plane Ride from Hell? The infamous plane ride was the subject of the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

The latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring has garnered a lot of attention due to the subject of its content. The documentary has rightfully brought to light several heinous actions WWE Superstars committed, that was common knowledge to many, but have only now received the approproate backlash for it.

One question that many have since asked is where was Vince McMahon and his wife Linda during the whole ordeal. Surely he should have stepped in when the boys were crossing the line. How did all this happen with the CEO of the company doing nothing about it.

Were Vince and Linda McMahon on the Plane Ride from Hell?

According to former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman Vince and Linda were not on the flight despite the episode repeatedly stating the opposite. The show mentions that Vince and Linda were on the flight seated in the lounge area with Jim Ross and Terri Runnels. Coachman, however, recalled differently.

Hey I have gotten so many questions about the “flight from hell” episode on dark side of the ring. Haven’t seen it yet. But someone just told me that is said Vince and Linda were on the flight. That is absolutely FALSE if that is what they said. They were NOT On the flight. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) September 17, 2021

Understand I WAS ON THE FLIGHT. I WAS THERE. Brock elbowed me in the head when the fight started with Mr Perfect. Taker was definitely on the flight cause he jumped in to break up the flight. But the reason it got so out of control is because Vince wasn’t there. https://t.co/vCneAgbPnV — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) September 17, 2021

Yep. I didn’t drink or do anything but play cards the whole way with 3 refs who were good friends. We made a pack to keep each other awake so we wouldn’t get hazed. https://t.co/ypPuGCDjzO — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) September 18, 2021

I am not saying the producers had bad information on purpose. They can only use the interviews that they got. But it sounds like a lot was wrong it it. Will watch tonight. https://t.co/BOoXq3nP0Z — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) September 18, 2021

Exactly Andrew. Lol. It’s not that hard to figure out. When Vince was around people behaved. Period. When he wasn’t. We didn’t. Period. Easy concept. https://t.co/AkhQ1SBHjA — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) September 18, 2021



Dave Meltzer corroborated the same on the Wrestling Observer Radio. He said that multiple sources told him that Vince’s absence was a big factor in all of this happening. Melzter added that the people in the documentary may not neccesarrily be lying but simply misrembering events that happened nearly twenty years ago.

He also clarified it by going through his old newsletters and notes from the time before reaching out to others for confirmation.

One other discrepancy viewers noticed was the show going into detail about Ric Flair and Scott Hall’s misdemeonours while painting Dustin Runnels as a sympathetic heart broken man who despite his issues stood up for the victim, completely ignoring that Runnels also had a lawsuit filed against him.

So Dark Side Of The Ring gave Goldust AKA Dustin Rhodes a complete free pass even tho he’s as guilty if not more so than Ric Flair? As per the 2004 lawsuit It’s incredible it really is, AEW wrestlers and personalities keep getting free passes. pic.twitter.com/Hli10kk9j0 — paul (@PaulJames198) September 17, 2021



