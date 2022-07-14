“Not out of the question” – Kurt Angle opens up about potentially managing Gable Steveson in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently praised Gable Steveson and spoke about being his potential manager in WWE.

The 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist is a certified pro wrestling legend as his decades-long career is highlighted by multiple world title reigns in WWE, TNA, and NJPW. Kurt Angle was WWE’s top star during the Attitude Era where he won the WWE championship 4-times. Nevertheless, the Olympian is done with in-ring competition and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. However, Angle is open to managing another Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE superstar, Gable Steveson.

Recently, Angle spoke with NBC Sports Boston where he talked about his recent surgeries, WWE, and more. The former star was also asked if he would like to be the manager of Steveson in WWE.

Kurt Angle calls Gable Steveson ‘an amazing talent’ and is ready to be his manager

For those who know Gable Steveson only from WWE, he might just be a young talent in the company. But, the 22-year-old is a star in making as he won Gold in the men’s wrestling freestyle 125kg at Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Even though Steveson has not been featured in any significant storyline yet, he is being rated high and featured on both nights of Wrestlemania 38.

Stepping into the ring at #WrestleMania 38 was a dream come true for @GableSteveson! pic.twitter.com/WMyPzQWhEw — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022

While speaking on the show, Angle lauded Gable Steveson and discussed why WWE isn’t pushing him to his fullest potential. Angle believes WWE might be holding Steveson back because of his size. He applauded the 5 feet 8-inch WWE superstar for his technicality and charisma. Angle feels Steveson has a bright future in WWE, given the right push.

Moreover, Angle didn’t rule out the possibility when asked if he would be a manager for Gable Steveson. The Hall of Famer seemed to be open to managing his fellow Olympian if asked by WWE.

The Olympic Gold Medalist also reveals his future plans during the show

While speaking on the same show, Kurt Angle also shed light on his health and his future ventures. The former WWE star stated that he is recovering from his recent knee replacement and will do more movies in the future. Moreover, Angle shared an anecdote with Hollywood star, Vin Diesel. Angle recalled doing a small role in one of Diesel’s movies and gagged with the host about featuring in the next Fast and Furious movie.

Anyway, if WWE ever hires Angle as a manager for Gable Steveson, it shouldn’t be a surprise. The Hall of Famer was considered to be a manager for Riddle in the past by WWE. But, the plans were dropped by WWE management. Well, if Angle ever manages Steveson, it could be a great way to kick start the in-ring career of the 22-year-old WWE superstar.

