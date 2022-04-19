“He was the perfect guy to put in that situation”- Former WWE Superstar applauds Kevin Owens for his WrestleMania 38 performance against Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy praised Kevin Owens and called him the “perfect guy” for Stone Cold’s return match at WrestleMania 38.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Former WWE star Matt Hardy talked about Kevin Owens and his match against Stone Cold at this year’s Wrestlemania. Matt recalled a Ring of Honor moment when Owens used to be judged on his body shape. Despite the judgments, Matt stated that he knew Owens was special.

The Prizefighter Kevin Owens locked horns with The Texas Rattlesnake in an impromptu match at this year’s Wrestlemania. Although KO lost the match, he did impress a lot of fans and wrestlers with his excellent performance.

Matt Hardy praised Kevin Owens and called him an excellent speaker and entertainer

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star recalled his Ring of Honor days with Owens, stating that even then he knew that Kevin Owens was special. Matt said:

“I’m so happy for Kevin Owens. I have a lot of respect for him. I got to talk to him afterward too. I’m so glad he got that moment because he was a guy that I first worked with at Ring of Honor and I knew he was special right from moment one. He’s such a great performer. A lot of people then were judgmental of his body shape but the hell with that man, that really doesn’t make a difference in the standing age.”

Matt Hardy went on to heap praise on Owens and stated that He was the perfect person to face Stone Cold Steve Austin on his return.

“It’s all about how athletic you are, what you can do, how well you can entertain people. He is an incredible speaker of two languages, French and English. So I got a lot of love for Kevin and a lot of respect for him, especially like over kids and family stuff. We bonded a little more throughout the years, so I’m so happy he got that moment against Steven. He was the perfect guy to put in that situation in my opinion as well to give Steve the best outing you possibly have.” Matt added.

Booker T called Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania performance an Oscar-worthy one

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also praised the No Holds Barred match between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold at this year’s showcase of immortals. Booker T called Owens one of the finest guys on the roster and felt Owens delivered an Oscar-worthy performance. Booker-T further went on to state that Kevin Owens knows what professional wrestling means.

He Said:

“Kevin Owens, he deserves an Oscar. He really does, for the work that he put in on that night. Kevin Owens, I’ve said it for a long time, this guy is one of the best guys on the roster. I’ve said that about this guy. He is what professional wrestling is. He is what a professional wrestler does.”

Kevin Owens has been receiving massive acclaim from the wrestling world. It is partly due to the fact that Owens carried the entire feud by himself because Stone Cold only appeared on the day of WrestleMania.

