“I wasn’t going to let the WrestleMania event pass by without checking out Stone Cold” – Jim Ross reveals how Stone Cold reacted to his in-ring return after 19 years

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross talks about how Stone Cold reacted to his in-ring return at Wrestlemania 38.

In the recent episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin’s return to the WWE ring after 19 years of retirement. He also said that he and Austin had a chat after the match and recalled Stone COld’s reaction after the match.

Jim Ross said that Stone Cold was happy with his Wrestlemania 38 performance

Talking on Grilling JR Podcast, the former WWE commentator mentioned that he spoke to Steve Austin after the match. Ross said that he applauded Kevin Owens for helping Stone Cold Steve Austin shine at his age and stage of his career. He further stated that Stone Cold was happy and relieved after his performance against Kevin Owns at Wrestlemania 38. Ross said:

“I wasn’t going to let the WrestleMania event pass by without checking out Stone Cold. He and I talked, we communicated Saturday after the show. He seemed to be really happy and almost relieved that he pulled it off, he and Kevin Owens deserve a hell of a lot of credit for what they did. To show you what kind of ballplayer Austin is, he hadn’t been on the field in 19 years.”

Former WWE commentator was in all praises for Kevin Owens.

Jim Ross further talked about how one needs support from the opponent in the ring to look good and praised Kevin Owens for being a great partner. He said:

“It looked like he didn’t miss a step and they kept the match in their lane. I thought that was really smart how they strategized and laid out that match. It was absolutely a masterpiece in my view and Kevin Owens deserves a lot of credit as well, you have to have a dancing partner to make these things work as well. Steve got a great dancing partner.”

On night one of Wrestlemania 38, Stone Cold faced Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match. Both went on to put on a great match where eventually The Texas Rattlesnake pinned Owens after delivering a stunner.

Ross also talked about Vince Mcmahon and his botched stunner against Steve Austin

Speaking on the podcast, Jim Ross had nothing but good things to say about WWE Owner Vince McMahon. Ross recalled the instances when Vince has been there for him, including two times after he was let go by WWE.

Jim Ross compared the botched stunner Vince McMahon took on Wrestlemania night two to the first Stunner Ross had taken from Austin back in 1997. Ross said:

“I looked just like that, I was one of the first people Steve stunned. Unless you’ve done it or practiced it and I didn’t do either, it’s awkward. It doesn’t look awkward for somebody who really knows what they’re doing like The Rock. I thought Byron Saxton did a hell of a job, he came in and played relief and I thought he did a nice job. That was a good moment for him I thought.”

