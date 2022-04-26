“Here’s to RKO!” – John Cena pens heartfelt tribute to Randy Orton for completing 20 years in WWE

WWE Superstar John Cena praised Randy Orton and took to Twitter to hail the RAW Tag Team Champion for his achievement.

The ‘Peacemaker’ star and WWE veteran John Cena praised Rany Orton and called him one of the most prominent WWE Superstars ever. Randy Orton made his WWE TV debut on April 25, 2002, with a win over Hardcore Holly on SmackDown.

WWE has been celebrating #OrtonWeek to honor him for his 20 years in the company. John Cena was one of the biggest rivals of Randy Orton in the ring.

To commemorate the 2️⃣0️⃣th anniversary of @RandyOrton’s WWE debut on April 25, we’re saluting The Viper all week long! #OrtonWeek pic.twitter.com/vvFioFwbEr — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022

Every fan and wrestling celeb is heaping praise and admiration for Orton’s achievement in the pro wrestling industry. Even the Hollywood actor John Cena praised the WWE star ahead of his milestone anniversary.

The Cenation leader praised Orton for completing 20 years and hailed him as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever

John Cena praised Randy Orton and took to Twitter to share his views on Randy Orton completing 20 years in WWE. Cena hailed Orton for his achievement and said he respects WWE Legend for what he has done in and out of the ring.

John Cena wrote:

“For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO!”

For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 21, 2022

The classic rivalry of John Cena with Randy Orton in WWE

Both Cena and Orton have faced each other in the WWE ring numerous times throughout their remarkable careers. Although both legends have wrestled each other more than 15 times, John Cena has had the last laugh over Orton most of the time.

Talking about how big Cena vs Orton rivalry was, even WWE ranked Randy Orton as John Cena’s biggest rival of all time. In a list released on YouTube in 2021, WWE listed The Viper as number one.

The Cenation leader never misses a chance to compliment his in-ring foe.

Last year, Randy Orton(alongside Riddle) faced The Usos at Survivor Series in a tag team champion vs champion match. Orton set the record for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history.

Even then, Former 16-time world champion John Cena tweeted to congratulate the Viper and thanked him for being an inspiration.

Tonight’s #SurvivorSeries achievement by @RandyOrton is nothing short of mythical. I hope @WWE superstars and @WWEUniverse understand just how incredible it is. A milestone I’ll never reach and ALWAYS admire. So proud of you Randy. Thank you for the inspiration! #Respect 🥃 — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 21, 2021

While John Cena has moved to Hollywood and is now playing a part-time WWE role due to his acting commitments, Randy Orton is still entertaining the wrestling fans in the ring.

Currently, Orton is one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Riddle. Orton and Riddle will be facing the Usos in a title unification match at Wrestlemania Backlash next month.

