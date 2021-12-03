“He’s attracted to that, he likes that” – WWE Superstar explains why Vince McMahon likes him

WWE Superstar explains why Vince McMahon likes him. He detailed the close bond and friendship he shares with the WWE CEO and Chairman.

WWE Superstar R-Truth is one of Vince McMahon’s favorite performers. His fondness for the former United States Champion is well known. During a recent appearance on HOT 97, Truth was asked about his relationship with the WWE Chairman.

Also read: John Cena told WWE veteran he cracked the code to be entertaining

He first joked about tricking Vince into signing him before revealing that the WWE Patriarch told him that he appreciated his honesty. Truth also spoke about how their relationship has evolved in the years and expressed his gratitude towards Vince for his friendship.

WWE Superstar R-Truth explains why Vince McMahon likes him

“I don’t know where it started, man. I think I tricked him when they signed me, I had to give them my bio and stuff like that, I thought I was cool, I said I was 6’5, like 275 and I was 190 pounds, 200 pounds soaking wet. But they were like ‘you’re not 6’5,’ and I said ‘EXACTLY!’ and they said I wasn’t 275 either and I said that I knew they were gonna figure that out.

But one of the coolest things, I remember Vince saying that he liked me because I just treat him like Vince and he said ‘you’re just as honest as you wanna be, you don’t bullshit me,’ and our relationship just started from there and doing the handshake tours with him.

I don’t remember how many times we’ve done, we’ve been everywhere from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan to Turkey, you know what I’m saying? I’d go on those trips with him just to see the troops and handshake, we shake every hand, we’d go to all the hospitals and we’d do this every year.

We’d sleep in the bunk, we’ve had things shot over the bunk at us and we’d have to bunker down. I’ve been with him on a submarine and he’d be coming down and get squished, I had to push on his ass and make him go up. We’ve had some good, fun times, some crazy times but it’s like, we’ve always respected each other but he’s helped me out.

He has a way of teaching you without teaching you and if you pick up on that, he’s attracted to that, he likes that and or relationship just built over the years of me growing and him growing.”



Click here for more Wrestling News