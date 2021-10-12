“That’s not good for her” – Becky Lynch reveals why she squashed Bianca Belair at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch reveals why she squashed Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The Man won the SmackDown Women’s Championship in under 30 seconds at the biggest party of the Summer.

Bianca Belair was originally scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam. However, the Boss did not make it at Allegiant Stadium. Instead, she was replaced by another Horswomen in Becky Lynch.

The Man finally made her long awaited WWE return at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Instead of returning as a face however, the Man established herself as a heel. She did so by blindsiding Bianca Belair and beating her quickly to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

There has been a lot of criticism directed towards WWE way for the booking. However, during a recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Lynch explained that the squasg was necessary in order to build heat towards her character and give fans a reason to side with Belair.

“That’s a great rivalry – we like both of these guys. How do we make them not like one of them? She’s a company girl, let’s do this quick. I know a lot of people were upset, ‘Oh, if they were going to do this, they should’ve had a long match.’ Well, if we had a long match and then I beat her, then I just beat her. That’s not good – that’s not good for her. But if she’s robbed, and we take something from her and she doesn’t expect it, then we want to see her succeed? Oh, we want to see her succeed.”

Lynch defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Belair at Extreme Rules. However, the match was interrupted by a returning Sasha Banks who also has her sights on the Blue belt. The three of them will face each other in a triple threat match at this month’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

