“He ordered them to do that because I didn’t go out drinking with him”- Former WWE superstars accuses The Undertaker of being a locker room bully

Rene Dupree makes shocking assertions that The Undertaker orchestrated the locker room to bully him because he refused to go to the bar with them.

Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree had a moderately successful stint in WWE. Dupree was signed in 2002 and worked for the company till 2007. He was one half of the tag team La Resistance. Dupree also became the youngest superstar to win WWE gold at 19 when La Resistance won the tag titles. Since Dupree departed from the company, he has been vocal about the backstage thuggery that happened behind the curtains.

On the That 90’s Wrestling podcast, Dupree made claims that he was played a disgusting prank by the locker room superstars at the behest of The Undertaker for not going to the bar to have a drink with him. According to him, the guys ruined his $500 shoes and $1000 suit in the shower. What hurt him the most was when he found The French flag shoved down the toilet the next night.

They took my $500 shoes and $1000 suit and ruined it in the shower because I didn’t go out drinking at a bar the night before because nobody invited me. That’s just materialistic sh*t you can replace that, that doesn’t bother me. What really bothered me is when in Italy the next night they took my French flag – my heritage – they shoved it in a toilet and p*ssed and sh*t all over it. I don’t know what bullsh*t world you live in but in my world that’s called racial discrimination. That was really hurtful.”

A disappointed and agitated Dupree then tried seeking help from the higher-ups and so he approached Arn Anderson only to be advised to “not sell it”. Dupree then bit the bullet and confronted The American Badass, The Undertaker. On being asked what he’d do if someone does that to him, Taker advised Dupree to get to the bottom of it all and find out who did it.

“What I did do was I went to Arn Anderson who was the agent and I asked him – Arn’s advice to me was ‘Don’t sell it.’ I was like ok. The next person I went to was The Undertaker and I said ‘What do you do when someone does this to you?’ And he goes ‘Well you find out who does it.’ He ordered them to do that because I didn’t go out drinking with him and the guys at a bar.”

Dupree then proceeded to accuse the Undertaker to have orchestrated the entire prank later in the podcast.

Was The Undertaker a locker room Bully?

Despite the claims from Rene Dupree that paints The Undertaker as a bully, Taker was a revered and highly respected talent in the locker room. For many years, the Phenom was the locker room leader. Former superstar Bully Ray and Mark Henry disagreed with the accusations that point that The Undertaker was a locker room bully.

On an edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray asked Mark Henry if he ever felt that Taker was a Bully. Henry was quick to respond that he always saw Taker as a leader rather than a bully.

“You know what ‘Taker was? He was a leader,” said Henry. That was a great indicator of ‘let’s communicate first, and if you can’t handle it, fight, get it over with, shake hands, good luck to you on your future endeavors.’ That’s how ‘Taker was,”.

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

According to Henry, the superstar who felt that the UT was a bully must have had “the law put down on him” by the Hall of Famer.