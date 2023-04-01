HomeSearch

“Hey, This Is Our Sport”- Logan Paul Reveals if Anyone Has Disrespected Him in the WWE Locker Room

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 01/04/2023

Logan Paul WWE

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; The Miz (green attire) and Logan Paul (yellow attire) wrestle during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Paul is one of the hottest things going around in the WWE company right now. The YouTube Star’s in-ring work has been so good that last year, he signed a contract with WWE. So far, he has wrestled three matches at three big stages, and in each match, he gave an outstanding performance. Considering that he is a celebrity, Logan Paul has certainly earned the respect of the WWE universe. However, is he treated with the same admiration in the locker room?

During the recent edition of Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Logan Paul opened up about his WWE career so far. The Maverick talked about his new contract, his WrestleMania 39 match, and much more.

Logan Paul opined whether he has earned the respect of the WWE locker room

During the show, Helwani asked Logan Paul how he has been treated by the boys backstage in WWE. Does the locker room respect him or has he ever been disrespected for being an outsider?

The YouTube Sensation wants to believe that he has earned the respect of the WWE lock locker room. And even if someone does not feel that way, nobody has told him to his face. As far as he not being a pro wrestler, Logan Paul stated so far, he hasn’t faced that.

However, if someone tries to do that, he will stand his ground rather than get disrespected. Logan added that he won’t play such games because he has put in the work to get appreciated. He said:

“If I get tested backstage… like, ‘Hey, this is our sport, young man.’… Get the f*** out of my face. I’m not playing these games. I just won’t. But I think I’ve put in the work to earn respect.”

Well, looking at Logan Paul’s in-ring work, nobody would mock him for being an outsider. His respect in the locker room is evident in the way WWE has booked him so far.

The 28-year-old YouTube Star is all set to fight “The Visionary” Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul became a celeb-in-demand after his performance at last year’s WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Crown Jewel. His match against Roman Reigns at the Saudi event received 5-star ratings from fans and critics. At this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match, Paul delivered a spectacular spot with Ricochet.

However, since then, he has been entangled in a feud with Seth Rollins. The whole thing started because the YouTube Sensation eliminated The Visionary from the rumble match. At WrestleMania 39, both men will square off against each other on Night 1, which is also Logan’s Birthday.

