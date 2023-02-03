How Did Nikki Bella React After Seeing John Cena Move On With Another Woman?

For the longest time during the PG Era, John Cena was the poster boy who was instrumental in the success of the company. The sixteen-time World Champion was undoubtedly one of the most polarizing superstars during the peak of his wrestling career. Cena’s magnetic personality made him a fan favorite, and today he is globally recognized for his wrestling accolades, acting career, and of course, his looks. The Cenation leader is irrefutably a charmer. He is loved and adored by kids due to his colorful and lively gimmick, and is also desired by women.

It’s no secret that John Cena was rumored to have been in relationships with multiple female talents like-Victoria, Mickie James, and Nikki Bella.

His most notable relationship during his time in WWE was with Nikki Bella. In one of the most romantic and breathtaking WrestleMania moments, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in front of thousands of fans in 2017.

The couple had been dating already for 5 years before they were betrothed. However, due to some conflict in their relationship, the couple called it quits in 2018 and parted ways. After the break-up, Nikki Bella admittedly had a hard time moving on.

Nikki Bella’s reaction when she saw John Cena with his now-wife Shay Shariatzadeh for the first time

In March 2019, photos of John Cena with a mystery woman surfaced on the internet. In the pictures, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were seen having quality time on a date in Vancouver. Speaking on The Bellas podcast, Nikki Bella explained what it felt like seeing her ex-fiance with another woman.

According to her, when she first saw the photos, her “stomach went into knots”. Nikki then stated that she “felt bad” for John for “embarrassing” him by divulging the story about their split. The Hall of Famer also explained how she had to seek therapy “weekly” to cope with their break-up.

“When I saw the headline…my stomach went into knots,” Nikki continued, “But then when I opened it up and saw the photo it was weird, I…you know when you get a text or you see a photo or you see your significant other flirts with someone or something, you know how you get those knots in your stomach that hurts? You either want to poop your pants immediately…or you just have the craziest tummy ache, right? So neither of that happened to me when I saw the photos.”

Nikki further revealed that there are a lot of things about their relationship that will stay hidden and kept “private”. She added that people will never know the real reason for their split.

Nikki Bella was still “protective” of John Cena after seeing him move on

As noted, Nikki was admittedly beating herself up because she felt that she embarrassed John Cena and made him sad. However, she also admitted that after seeing Cena smile in the pictures with the new woman, she felt happy for him. She added that all she wishes for John is to be happy. And if the new woman in his life breaks his heart in any way, Bella would not hesitate to “Rack Attack her in a heartbeat”.

“I’m very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy, but let me tell you, she breaks his heart, wow…I will Rack Attack her in a heartbeat. Still protective of that man.”

While John Cena got hitched to the new love of his life in 2020, Nikki Bella married her dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev in 2022. Bella has one child out of her wedlock.

