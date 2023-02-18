How Did Vince McMahon React When He Saw Cody Rhodes’ Neck Tattoo?

Vince McMahon, in the last few years as WWE’s CEO, released many superstars for the company. Following his budget cuts, even some fan favorites were let go from WWE. However, the 77-year-old made one big decision that every WWE fan will appreciate. It was to bring back “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. In fact, the former AEW superstar made his WWE comeback at The Grandest Stage of Them All last year. Recently, Cody Rhodes shared how Vince McMahon reacted to The American Nightmare tattoo on the side of his neck.

Recently, the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner was interviewed by Peter Rosenberg of HOT 97. During the show, The American Nightmare shared an interesting story about his WWE return last year. Cody Rhodes also revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to his neck tattoo.

“That’s what we’re buying.” Vince McMahon after Cody Rhodes showed his neck tattoo

Cody Rhodes claimed to have had a fun conversation with Vince McMahon before his WWE return in 2022. The American Nightmare stated that even if he had not returned, he would have still walked out of that meeting feeling really good.

However, recalling the whole conversation, Cody Rhodes claimed he showed Vince McMahon the old WWWF title. However, the former WWE CEO talked about giving Cody some new logos.

While Mr. McMahon was mentioning WWE’s exceptional artists and Creative Services, The American Nightmare just leaned in. Cody Rhodes showed Vince McMahon the tattoo on the side of his neck, to which the latter said:

“Ha! Never mind. That’s it, that’s it.”

The 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner also recalled hearing something great from the former WWE CEO. Cody stated that he told McMahon that he doesn’t want to change anything about him. Not the character, not the song, nothing. The American Nightmare felt content when the 77-year-old said this:

“Well, that’s what we’re buying. It’s not broke.”

The American Nightmare recently made his second WWE return in the last twelve months

After making his return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes delivered three outstanding matches against Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, he had to take a break after injuring his pectoral muscle before the 2022 Hell in a Cell.

However, at the recent Royal Rumble pay-per-view, The American Nightmare returned at #30 and won the match. At WrestleMania 39, he is going to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title.

Nevertheless, the neck tattoo is a key aspect of Cody Rhodes’ personality, both in and outside the ring. Therefore, Vince McMahon made the right choice by changing nothing and giving no new logo to the returning star.

