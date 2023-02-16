Cody Rhodes Explains How He Is a Different Locker Room Leader Than John Cena

Making his WWE return after six years, Cody Rhodes seems to be over the moon. Why wouldn’t he? “The American Nightmare” is all set to headline this year’s WrestleMania. He is currently the company’s top babyface and, for many, a locker-room leader. Another person who aced that role in the past was John Cena. In fact, the 16-time champion led the WWE locker room efficiently for many years. However, according to Cody Rhodes, there’s a difference between him and John Cena when it comes to being a locker room leader.

Recently, the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner was a special guest on “My Mom’s Basement” podcast. On the show, Cody Rhodes had a candid chat about many topics, including WWE’s former locker-room leader John Cena.

Unlike John Cena, Cody Rhodes wants to “lead by example” as a locker-room leader

During the conversation, the host Robbie Fix asked Cody Rhodes if he considers himself a locker-room leader like John Cena. Robbie noted how The Cenation Leader used to sit in the gorilla position, watch every match, and guide other superstars.

According to Cody Rhodes, John Cena was “the ultimate role model” in every sense. He believes the 16-time champion conducted himself perfectly, be it with the media, the good fans, or the more unruly fans. Moreover, The American Nightmare claimed to have learned a lot from Cena.

However, when it comes to being a locker room leader, Cody Rhodes thought there is a difference between him and The Cenation Leader.

Unlike John Cena, who used to guide others after watching them, he would lead by example. Moreover, he believes copying the 16-time champion won’t be a good idea. Everybody is different, which is why he would like to do it his way.

“And I think my style of, if I ever was to be somebody that was a locker room leader, would just be to lead by example… Really versus telling them this is gonna work or being so adamant that they need to do this and need to do this because everybody is different…” Cody stated.

The American Nightmare is just a step away from fulfilling his lifelong dream

Just like any WWE superstar, main-eventing WrestleMania has been a dream for Cody Rhodes as well. Now that he has won this year’s men’s Royal Rumble, the lifelong pursuit is just a step away.

At WrestleMania 39, Cody will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed title. The American Nightmare is dedicated to dethroning The Tribal Chief at any cost. In less than 50 days, he could be the first in the Rhodes family to hold a WWE World Title.

Nevertheless, maybe not like John Cena, but Cody Rhodes is a locker-room leader in his own way. In fact, one can see the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble as a great example of how to fulfill your dreams.

