How many matches has Brock Lesnar agreed to as part of his new WWE deal? The Beast Incarnate made his WWE return at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar finally returned to the WWE after the conclusion of the SummerSlam main event bout between Roman Reigns and John Cena. He stared the Tribal Chief down, making his intentions very clear. Lesnar is on SmackDown and wants his title back.

This was his first WWE appearance since losing the WWE title to Drew McIntyre back in the main event of Wrestlemania 36. His contract with the promotion eventually expired and he has since re-signed with the company but how long does he have on his new contract?

According to Dave Melzter, Lesnar has agreed to wrestle around 8-12 matches as part of his deal. Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, he noted that Lesnar would also be doing one or two Television appearances before his matches.

“He’s back for a number of dates. I’ve heard 8 to 12 is the number of dates he’s back for 8 and 12 between from now until the end of the contract. I think that’s matches. I don’t think that includes TV dates. I’m sure he’s doing 1-2 TV’s before each match. Certainly the go-home shows before every match I’m sure he’s on.”

According to Fightful, Lesnar has signed on for roughly a year and a half, and his new contract will expire in the first half of 2023. They also state that Lesnar is expected to fight at least 8 matches although they do add that “that is always available to change and negotiate further.”

