“I wanted it to be at Mania” – Sheamus reveals who he wanted to face at Wrestlemania 37

Sheamus reveals who he wanted to face at Wrestlemania 37. The Celtic Warrior faced Matt Riddle for the United States Championship instead.

Sheamus took on Matt Riddle at Wrestlemania 37 for the United States Championship. The Celtic Warrior beat Riddle to win the third US Title of his career. He went on to hold the title until SummerSlam, where he lost it to Damien Priest.

During a recent interview with Brian Wohl, Sheamus discussed a variety of topics. During their conversation Sheamus revealed who he actually wanted to face at Wrestlemania and why. He did go on to add that things worked out well for him regardless.

Sheamus reveals who he wanted to face at Wrestlemania 37

When asked if his feud with Drew McIntyre could have been a Wrestlemania match, Sheamus replied:

“That was the plan, you know, I was hoping. Obviously different plans from WWE with Bobby and Drew. The whole idea was I got pushed and got that match at FastLane. You know, I wanted it to be at Mania. Just because of the story as well, of us coming together in Ireland and Scotland and wrestling.

“So, yeah, it was definitely something I wanted to do. It didn’t happen. And then I went and became United States Champion. So, it all worked out pretty good for me. It’s not working out so well for Drew, though.”

Sheamus also discussed his achievements in the WWE and how proud he is of the success that has come his way.

“I’m proud of every title I’ve won in the WWE. Obviously, the only one I haven’t gotten my hands on is the Intercontinental Championship to have all of them. Of course, I haven’t won the Grand Slam. I’ve pretty much won everything else.

“But yeah, I really feel like I’ve won a lot. But I’m never really concerned about the past, I’m always concerned about the present, where I’m at now. It’s easy to sit back and go, ‘Oh, I did all of this stuff and all this.’ For me, what keeps me hungry is that I have the mindset where I’ve never won anything. [Like] I’ve never accomplished anything.”



