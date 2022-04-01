“This actually looks really cool so far” – First Look of the WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage revealed

The countdown for WrestleMania 38 has begun! Here we bring you the first look at the stage of WWE WrestleMania 38.

The countdown has begun for the greatest event to which every WWE fan all over the world will be looking up. The countdown has already begun for the 38th edition of the grand event of WWE, WrestleMania! Not only the WWE followers but the sporting personalities from other arenas. Also, the famous personalities from other sectors and the wrestlers of WWE along with the management team, everyone is looking forward to this grand saga.

The event of WrestleMania has always kept up its reputation of being a mega event. Every time there is an event of WrestleMania, WWE leaves no stone unturned to turn it into a grand saga. This has been the tradition the wrestling company has been following for a very long time. Thus, even this year Vince McMahon and his team are giving their every bit to make the event a grand success.

The centre of attraction during the commencement of the event of WrestleMania has been the stage! The stage on which the wrestlers battle it out for the grand glory. It is the stage to which every wrestler and the fans of WWE will be looking up. Not only on the day of the WrestleMania event but the fans and followers of WWE will always be finding an opportunity to sight the first look of the grand stage of wrestling.

The Stage is Set!

The arena of WWE as every time keeps the centre of attraction under the cover. It is to make sure they reveal it to the world only on the inaugural day of the mega event, WrestleMania. But, the photos of the grand stage of the mega event, WrestleMania are been circulating over the internet. Even though it is yet a half-completed platform and the team WWE is still been working on it, the stage looks like a massive one! Going by its looking the stage is already making news over the internet. The glamorous look of the stage makes sure that the event is been held on a massive scale. The audience is going to get larger than life experience watching their favourite wrestlers wrestle on this massive platform.

First Look of the WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage

It is a treat to know that the stars, much like the Dallas Cowboys logo, are a part of the set. Also, it looks like there will be massive screens going up as well to give a closer watch experience of the live event to the audience. Of Course, the work is unfinished yet but looks like the final look is all set to give an extra thriller to the audience.

Fans react to Wrestlemania 38 stage reveal

This actually looks really cool so far, I think that “massive video wall” comment yesterday put everyone in a frenzy lol. — __imevan__ (@imevan18) March 31, 2022

The are around the ring is gunna look epic! the stage is giving me WM26 x WM32 vibes, which i dont mind one bit. — The Cheap Pop (@RealCheapPop) March 31, 2022

Love the lighting rig above the stadium rig, but kinda seems overkill. Would rather more attention on the entrance ramp/main stage tbh but we’ll see how it looks when it’s all lit up — Jimmy Morecraft (@Jimbo0o617) March 31, 2022

Not bad, already better than Wrestlemania 32 & 35 stage. pic.twitter.com/91gnUs7Gi7 — Myles 🖤 マイルズ 🐺 (@Myles523) March 31, 2022

You know what, for a ‘flat wall’, the stage doesn’t look too bad. I like how they used the 3D logo idea from WMXXX — HHwngs (@hydn_fckn_hwngs) March 31, 2022

