“I Always Thought He Was Overrated” – WWE Hall of Famer Claims That Triple H Got Success Because of His Father-in-Law Vince McMahon!

WWE hall of Famer once claimed that Triple H got all the success in the company because of his father-in-law, Vince McMahon.

The Game, Triple H has always been counted among one of the greatest wrestlers in the company of WWE. The wrestler has earned immense popularity and fan following across the globe owing to his skills in wrestling. The wrestler started showing the mark of turning into a great wrestler in the early days of his career.

Thus, it was of no surprise that he was counted into the icons of the game with the passage of time. In the meanwhile, the wrestler fell in love with the daughter of the Boss of the company, Vince Mcmahon. Triple H is thus happily married to the daughter of WWE Boss, Vince McMahon.

The wrestler alongside his wife, Stephanie McMahon recently took up charge of the company. It was when Vince announced that he would be stepping down from the chair of the main person. At the helm of Vince, The Game used to be the COO of the company and also used to function his own brand of NXT. Fans have always been in awe of the wrestling skills The Game possesses and now they are awestruck with the way he has been taking up the company to all new levels!

WWE Hall of Famer claims that Triple H got success because of Vince McMahon!

However, one of the WWE Hall of Famers owns a different opinion. He seems to not be agreeing with what the fans think. The Hall of Famer is none other than Bret Hart. Bret had appeared on The 81 Podcast. On the show, Hart said that his son-in-law of Vince, Triple H has always received special treatment. The comment by Bret goes back to the time when Vince was still in charge of the company.

Bret said that he never thought Triple H ever had an idea.

Further continuing he said that Triple H never had an idea of his own. Further, the Hall of Famer claimed that Triple H was always overrated. He then added that the only reason people even know Triple H or remember him today is because of Vince McMahon.

“There’s always some guys, you know, that no matter what they do with them, you always wonder how they got there. And I never thought Triple H ever had an idea, original idea, for anything. And I always thought he was overrated. The only reason people even know him or remember him today is because (of) daddy, daddy-in-law.”