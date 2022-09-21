“I Became Ostracised and Hated by My Co-Workers”- WWE Legend John Cena Opened Up on Why He Was Hated by His Co-Workers Early On in His Career

One of WWE’s biggest stars John Cena reveals that he was hated by his co-workers during his early years in wrestling.

John Cena has been a WWE fixture for two decades. Throughout his impressive career, Cena has been loved and respected by many. The sixteen-time World Champion has the reputation of a do-gooder as he broke the Make-A-Wish Foundation record by granting 650 wishes to special kids. All in all, John Cena is recognized as a good Samaritan. However, during his early days in wrestling, the Doctor of Thugonomics was not as liked as he is today in the locker room.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena revealed how spending too much time building his on-screen character didn’t get him love from the other wrestlers.

“I would spend hours in the bleachers just writing punchlines and writing punchlines and I became ostracised and hated by my co-workers because they thought I didn’t care about the business because I wasn’t around the ring with my shoulders on the canvas going ‘okay, who’s in the ring’ I’m around the product. Little did they know I was investing everything I had into trying to develop a connection with the audience which I believe is the most important thing.”

It all paid off eventually as John Cena established himself as the leader of Cenation and built himself a sizeable global fan following. The former Champion stuck to his beliefs and principles and became one of the greatest ever in the world of pro wrestling. Besides his commendable wrestling skills, John Cena is revered as one of the most generous people inside and outside the ring.

What’s next for John Cena?

John Cena is now a full-time Hollywood actor and is rarely seen on WWE TV. The “Peacemaker” actor made his last appearance on WWE programming on June 27 to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. At this juncture in his career, it is highly unlikely for the 45-year-old wrestler to have an extended career.

The former WWE Champion is now resting on his laurels. However, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of an in-ring return as Cena hasn’t yet officially retired.

The wrestler turned actor has teased a possible match with The MITB winner Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Although the match isn’t yet confirmed, fans will love watching the youngest United States Champion Austin Theory take on his idol John Cena on the grandest stage.

Interestingly, in a recent Q&A on WWE’s Tik Tok, Cena revealed Theory to be his favorite contemporary wrestler. In addition, Cena also believes that Theory needs an Attitude Adjustment.