WWE Legend John Cena Reportedly Paid $100,000 Fine After a Six Man Tag Match Incident at a House Show

WWE legend John Cena seemingly paid $100,000 to cover the cost of six wrestlers and a referee’s fines.

Although John Cena is a polarizing figure in WWE, he is still one of the most likable and generous guys ever in WWE. An example of his generosity was revealed by Aiden English, now known as Matt Rehwoldt.

On his Youtube Channel “Drama King Matt”, Rehwoldt recalled when he and the other guys almost got fired for having fun. During a non-televised event, Aiden English was in a six-man tag match partnered up with Rusev and Baron Corbin against AJ Styles and The Usos.

In case you didn’t know, a non-televised match is also known as a ‘Dark Match’ that happens before or after the WWE tapings. These matches were famous for the antics that go way back to The Attitude Era. Dark matches sometimes even feature Championship matches but most of them are light-hearted.

During their match, all participants including the referee agreed to get a “super kick party” started where The Usos would superkick everything in their sights. This was of course off script.

“We get backstage and we get chewed a new one. Vince McMahon wasn’t there, Triple H wasn’t there, but the producers, the TR [Talent Relations] people, and for some reason, I’m convinced because it was us and not some other major star, ‘That’s not how you do it, you buried yourselves out there, you buried the business, you made us look like… all this and that, people are not gonna like this.’

During closing moments, even the referee joined in and delivered Super Kicks of his own after the fans started “referee!” chants. The show got a huge reaction from the fans and the guys had a lot of fun entertaining until they went backstage and bore the brunt of going off script. Unfortunately for them, the powers that be didn’t approve. The wrestlers and the referee were reprimanded, fined, and threatened to be fired.

Matt Rehwoldt reveals that John Cena Paid $100,000 as recompense to cover the cost of everybody’s fine

On Twitter, Matt Rehwoldt shockingly revealed that the person who decided to incur and pay restitution of his own accord was John Cena. According to Matt, Cena reportedly agreed to pay a total of $100,000 to save everybody involved.

It’s no surprise that John Cena is a well-known philanthropist outside the ring but the fact that he extended his generosity to save fellow wrestlers and a referee makes him everybody’s best friend. Another example of his kindness was when the sixteen-time WWE Champion broke the Make-A-Wish Foundation record by granting 650 wishes.

The wrestler turned actor will soon return, which will most probably be at WrestleMania 39 to face Austin Theory in a match.

